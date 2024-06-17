Lincoln Center just launched a new night market for the summer!

Just a few days after officials announced that Union Square will debut its first-ever Night Market this July, Lincoln Center has joined in on the fun, revealing its plans for its very own night market as part of its Summer for the City programming.

Photograph: Sachyn Mital

Aptly called the Lincoln Center Night Market, the "outdoor food emporium," as the destination is referred to in an official press release, is open every night from Wednesdays through Sundays starting at 5pm through 10pm. The market will be in place now through August 10, excluding July 4.

A number of vendors have already been announced, including Harlem Seafood Soul (lobster rolls! Waffle skewers! Mac and cheese bites!), Japanese purveyor Yakitori Totto, Mexican destination Maya's Snack Bar, Haitian restaurant Bunnan and Cocotazo, a Puerto Rican eatery that, according to the release, "feels like a warm hug."

Photograph: Courtesy of Lincoln Center

In addition to the already announced food providers, visitors will get to order food from a tent with rotating options that align with each week's programming at the center.

Not part of the new market but still an exciting food-related update: Joe Coffee will be available from Wednesdays through Saturdays at Lincoln Center starting 9am to 5pm, the perfect fuel for the hundreds of other events that will take over Lincoln Center as part of its third annual Summer for the City Festival, which runs through August 10 and includes over 200 free or choose-what-you-pay happenings that span a variety of topics, genres and locations.

You can read through the entire calendar right here but standouts include virtual reality experience The Dream Machine, which features five distinct game-like interactive performances; a night of opera and drag with two superstar queens from RuPaul's Drag Race, Monét X Change and Sapphira Cristál; and a silent disco night as part of India Week with DJ Rajuju Brown.

Browse through all the scheduled events and snag tickets right here.