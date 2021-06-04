Lincoln Center will light up as a giant rainbow for Pride

Happy Pride, New York!

Photograph: Chris Lee

Just like other institutions all across the city, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has found its own way to honor the annual celebration. New Yorkers will, in fact, notice new rainbow light installations across the campus, which will shine bright all month long. "These installations will honor the histories, struggles and contributions of the LGBTQIA+ communities and celebrate the full spectrum of queer identity," reads an official press release announcing the news. A Pride flag will also proudly fly on site.

You'll notice the light fest on the steps of Josie Robertson Plaza, the west side fo the David H. Koch Theater, by the iconic Lincoln Center fountain and also the newly installed Green space, the giant outdoor performing arts park that boasts multiple stages, a snack bar and more.

Photograph: Chris Lee

In addition to the visually striking installations, Lincoln Center's Restart Stages is hosting a whole slew of celebratory Pride events. And, best news of all, they will all be completely free to attend—although you'll have to secure tickets for each one through a special lottery on TodayTix.

Photograph: Chris Lee

Among the offerings we're excited to catch is "We Belong Here," a series of artworks by Brooklyn-based artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya that will be on display in multiple locations within Lincoln Center; a silent disco led by DJ duo The Illustrious Blacks (June 25) and two new theater projects as part of National Queer Theater's Criminal Queerness Festival.

Photograph: Chris Lee

Read more about the various plays, installations, projects and concerts right here.

Also, here is our guide to this year's much-anticipated Pride March, which is happening on June 27. In preparation for the grand event, may we suggest indulging in the craziest Pride-themed dessert we've ever seen? It's a doughnut! And a milkshake! And... an ally!