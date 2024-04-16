Little Thailand Way is doing Thai New Year up big this weekend

Little Thailand Way, that spirited stretch of Woodside Avenue between 77 and 76 Streets in Elmhurst, Queens, is one of New York City's best Thai enclaves, with dozens of Thai restaurants and thousands of Thai residents in the area. The area clearly makes for the best place to celebrate Songkran, or Thai New Year, with a series of special events throughout the month, in an effort to properly ring in the year 2568.

In Thailand, the holiday is celebrated in April with extravagant water festivals and offerings to local Buddhist monks. Thai Community USA, the driving force behind the Songkran festivities, aims to recreate the extravaganza in Queens both for the local Thai community and New Yorkers at large.

The biggest event of the bunch is a street festival on Saturday, April 20, kicking off at 10am with music, Thai boxing, traditional dance and, of course, lots of delicious Thai food,from local spots including Isaan Thai eatery Hug Esan, critically acclaimed Ayada, dessert specialist Khao Nom, Thai rice and curry hotspot Khao Kang, James Beard Award semifinalist Zaab Zaab, local favorite Spicy Shallot, casual eatery Tea Cup Cafe and boat noodle spot Pata Paplean.

“I am proud to celebrate Songkran and honor our Thai cultural traditions both for the local community and non-Thai people who love Thai food and culture,” said Juttana “Moo” Rimreartwate, founder of Thai Community USA, in an official statement. “Each year we do this and it keeps getting better and better.”

Earlier this month, Thai Community USA New York State in conjunction with New York State Assemblyman Steven Raga, who represents Elmhurst, held the first ever Songkran Celebration at the New York State Capitol.

The Songkran celebrations coincide with Open Streets: Car-Free Earth Day, an initiative announced by the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT), in which a record number of NYC streets will be entirely car-free on Saturday, April 20. In Queens, the standout site will be on Woodside Avenue stretching from 75th Street to 78th Street, so that means they'll be plenty of streetside room for all of that Thai-flavored fun this weekend.