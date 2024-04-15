NYC's first-ever Thai Fest is coming to Manhattan this month

Dragon Fest kicked off earlier this month celebrating the culture, heritage and cuisine of China—now it's getting a sibling festival with a similar goal of promoting Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) cultural exchange and appreciation, but this time by showcasing the vibrant flavors and traditions of Thailand.

The first annual Thai Fest is coming to Manhattan at Sixth Ave (between West 29th and 30th Streets) on Saturday, April 20, from 10am to 6pm for an all-day affair to coincide with the Thai New Year, known as Songkran.

Attendees can dress in their boldest prints and prep their bellies for a diverse and delicious array of authentic Thai street food from some of the best Thai restaurants in NYC. Among the tasty offerings, you'll find Crab Fried Rice from Fish Cheeks, spicy KraPow (basil stir fry) from Mayree, savory Fried Meatballs from Sappe, rich Khao Soi (coconut curry noodle soup) from Soothr, crispy Fried Chicken from Somtum Der, classic Pad Thai from Rua Thai, flavorful Garlic Noodles from Obao, tangy Tom Yum Ramen from 11Tigers and sweet Mango Sticky Rice from Zabb PuTawn. You can wash it all down with refreshing beverages from festival sponsor Chi Forest, a drink brand known for its flagship products including flavored zero-calorie sparkling water.

Along with the food vendors and tastings, the alfresco festival will also feature experiential activities and market fairs showcasing vibrant food, art and cultural traditions from Thailand. Exploring a street market is one of the best things to do in spring in New York City and we're always excited to have a new option in town to explore. Even better, general admission to Thai Fest is free—simply register at Eventbrite and check out all of the event details over on the Thai Fest website.

And the good times will continue long after the last garlic noodle is slurped up at Thai Fest—its big sister Dragon Fest has events and activations going through October, so there's plenty more deliciousness to come.