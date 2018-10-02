  • News
Live out your fall dreams at this secret apple orchard in Manhattan

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Tuesday October 2 2018, 4:39pm

Photograph: Courtesy Pixabay

There aren’t many apple picking opportunities in the city, which is why we’ve always recommended taking fall day trips from NYC to visit orchards and pumpkin patches. But thanks to Arlo Soho, you don’t have to travel upstate to enjoy these autumnal delights.

The courtyard of the Soho hotel has been transformed into Arlo Orchards for the season and features apple and pumpkin farm stands as well as “fall chic” greenhouses that are set to be installed at the end of this week.

While you pick your own fruit and pose for photos with the hay bales in the hotel courtyard, you can sip two new autumnal drinks—the “Orchard Thief” and the “Maple and Fig Old Fashioned.” These cocktails, among others, are only $10 during happy hour on Thursdays from 4pm to 7pm.

Meanwhile, there are many apple varieties for sale ($15 per bag) including Honeycrisp, Gala, McIntosh, Ginger Gold and more. Maybe use this as your chance to practice baking an apple pie in time for Thanksgiving

