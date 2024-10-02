1hr by Metro-North
Ready to experience the most gourd-eous display of pumpkins in all of New York? At the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, you’ll witness an army of more than 7,000 intricately carved jack o’lanterns glowing along the riverside near Van Cortlandt Manor. Ogling pretty gourds isn’t the only draw. Before entering the maze, grab some grub at the food tents selling autumnal fare like hot cider, apple doughnuts and more devilish treats. There's also a mini-market selling Halloween paraphernalia. Tickets always sell out, so make sure to cop a set before it's too late. Bonus: Traveling to the Blaze is a breeze. Just take the Metro-North Hudson Line from Grand Central Terminal to Croton-Harmon station (under an hour from Manhattan). Van Cortlandt Manor is only a five-minute cab ride or a 10-minute walk from the station.