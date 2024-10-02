1hr and 20mins from Penn Station

Only a bus or train away, Philadelphia is the perfect day trip for folks who want to get out of Manhattan but still feel like they’re in metropolis. Start the day on a hoppy note during a brewery tour, at which you’ll get to taste 15 types of beer (including Oktoberfest iterations) from Philly’s best brewpubs. The all-inclusive experience includes lunch, plus insider tips from the owners on their beer-making process. End the day on a creepy note and take a haunted walking tour through the cobblestone streets of historic Philadelphia. Your informative guide will share scary tales about Leo Callahan, the only prisoner to escape from Eastern State Penitentiary. Spoiler alert: He was never recaptured! Try not to lose your cool after listening to spooky folklore about the ghouls who haunt Independence Hall as well as the paranormal activity that goes down at Liberty Hall and Pine Street.