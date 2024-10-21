London’s famous truffle burger is coming to New York for the first time

Last month, New York’s 7th Street Burger traveled across the pond, introducing our smashburger craze to the English capital. The five-day pop-up set up shop at one of London’s Truffle Burger’s locations, but now, the British burger joint is returning the favor, sailing over to New York for the very first time.

From Thursday, October 24, until Sunday, October 27, Truffle Burger will be landing in New York for a week-long pop-up. This transatlantic journey is a follow up from the successful 7th Street Burger and Truffle Burger collab in September.

“We were blown away by the response in London,” said founder of Truffle Burger, Tom Bickers, in a press release. “Selling over 3,500 burgers in just five days, seeing queues around the block, and hearing the amazing feedback was incredible. The 7th Street team won over London. Now, we’re excited to be bringing the Truffle Burger experience to New York and teaming up with 7th Street Burger once again.”

While Truffle Burger may not be super familiar to New Yorkers, it has quite the following in London. True to the name, the burger spot is all about truffle. Signatures include The Truffle Burger, a beef and bacon patty with a swirl of truffle mayonnaise, and the Truffle Honey Chicken Burger with a buttermilk-brined chicken thigh, bacon ketchup and whipped goat’s cheese. The London shop will be griddling a few of their favorites, including the exclusive 7th Street x Truffle Burger. As for sides, the Truffle Fries are sure to fix any lingering hunger.

Looking to sink your teeth in early? The first 100 hungry souls will receive a free burger. So come hungry.