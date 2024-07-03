A rite of passage for any beer-loving New Yorker, a trip out to Boardy Barn was one of the best, sloppiest things to do in the Hamptons each summer. For more than five decades, that red-and-white-striped circus tent saw roll after roll of smiley-face stickers, cup after cup of sudsy brews and as many summer break-ups as summer hook-ups. The Long Island institution may have shuttered in 2021, but those legendary Sunday afternoon parties are continuing this summer with a Boardy Barn pop-up at Houston Hall.

Kicking off on Sunday, July 14, and happening every Sunday from 2pm to 8pm through Labor Day, Boardy Barn is partnering with the West Village beer hall to bring the spirit of the original to NYC, smiley stickers and all. "Boardy Barn fans and Boardy Barn virgins will instantly fall in love with Sundays at Houston Hall” says Tommy Cannu, lifelong Boardy Barn employee and keeper of the brand. “It's a magical venue well known by New Yorkers, perfectly suited to host the best Sunday afternoon party in the world—complete with smiley stickers, photo covered walls, the best music and friends from all over."

Expect the cheap Bud Light specials, signature dirty water hot dogs and DJs playing the singalong-friendly playlists that you remember from your days at the Barn. (And yes, that includes a group rendition of "American Pie.")

“The opportunity to blend two such iconic brands together for a summertime pop-up is truly remarkable," said Houston Hall's owner Jeremy Merrin. "Houston Hall, known for its hip NYC beer hall vibes and Boardy Barn, a true East End institution which has been missed since its closure, together makes for a true groundswell of energy just waiting to burst. We’re looking forward to putting the FUN back in Sunday Funday."