Who says that October is the only time you can enjoy an ice-cold stein and a piping-hot pretzel? Not the folks over at Lower East Side favorite Loreley Beer Garden, which is celebrating National Pretzel Day and its own German roots with a Pretzel and Craft Beer Festival from Thursday, April 18 through Sunday, April 28.

RECOMMENDED: The best beer gardens and beer halls in NYC for fresh brews and fresh air

The pretzel-focused food holiday officially takes place on Friday, April 26, but you'll be able to find all shapes and sizes of those boiled-and-baked knots—one of the most iconic New York eats around—throughout Loreley's whole festival. Head to the beer garden's heated outdoor space to feast on classic soft-baked German pretzels, giant New York-style versions, cheesy cheddar-jalapeño pretzel balls, dippable pretzel sticks, sweet cinnamon pretzels and even pretzel garlic knots. Sandwiches and sliders will be served on pretzel buns, and sausages and bratwurst on pretzel rolls, and all of the above can be enjoyed with warm, bacon-flecked beer cheese dip and, of course, crisp, craft beers.

Loreley’s seasonally rotating selection of German and American craft beers includes their own collaboration with local brewery KCBC: the Loreley Kölsch, a crisp, light and refreshing beer with a slight hoppy bitterness and clean maltiness. The Kölsch is available on draft or a four-can pack to go, but more exciting is the group-friendly Kranz, a circular tray that hold eleven 0.2 Liter stange glasses (the latter of which ensures that the beer is enjoyed at peak carbonation). Not into the brewskis? You can still toast the occasion with seasonal wines, cocktails, frozens and more.

Special items will be available every day of the week, with the garden opening at 5pm on Mondays through Thursdays and at noon on Fridays through Sundays. Check out some of the tasty, twisty offerings at Loreley's Pretzel and Craft Beer Festival below:

Photograph: courtesy of Loreley Beer Garden | Pretzels at Loreley Beer Garden

Photograph: courtesy of Loreley Beer Garden