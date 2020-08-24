Macy's is "reimagining" its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade this year

The beloved parade won't go on in its usual form this year.

Each year, about 3.5 million people gather on New York City streets to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but this year, that's just not going to happen, according to its organizers.

Unlike many events this year, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will not be canceled, but it will look quite different.

On its website, Macy's said it will bring out its balloons and festivities in a new way, like how it did its surprise Fourth of July fireworks in July.

"Following our successful, safe and innovative production of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, it is our intention to similarly reimagine Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this November. Stay tuned for more details later this fall."

We reached out to Macy's to see if we could get further details, but a spokesman said there wasn't any more to share right now.

"We are currently working with our partners in the City of New York to reimagine the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in a similar fashion to how we safely and successfully produced this year’s Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks," he said. "We hope to have details to share in early fall."

During a press conference last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio said that he expects the parade and the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting to be done in different formats.

"I think some is going to be virtual," he said. "It might be some small in-person pieces, spread out pieces. It's not going to look at all, of course, like what we are used to. But the important thing is that traditions will be kept in some way."

"I think everything is going to be different is the simple answer."

