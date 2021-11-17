New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Ready Rooftop
Photograph: Courtesy of Tao Group Hospitality

The Ready Rooftop has vacation vibes in the East Village this season

Its ‘Palm Holiday’ installation includes palm trees, flamingos and beachy decor.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

One of New York City’s best toasty rooftops for colder weather has been refashioned as a downtown vacation destination pop-up for fall and winter.

The Ready Rooftop, which opened at the Moxy East Village earlier this year, has become Palm Holiday for the season, festooned with leafy foliage, string light-adorned palm trees, pineapple decor, shades of red and green and even frozen cocktails for the occasion. 

The Ready Rooftop
Photograph: Courtesy of tao group hospitality

 A glass retractable roof ensures temperate climes and skyline views, while beachy lounge chairs, vintage suitcases and a poolside-style photo-op complete the theme. Flocks of pink flamingos deck Christmas trees top to bottom and mini-birds garnish drinks. 

The Ready Rooftop
tao group hospitality

Timely tipples include the rum-based "Spice Spice Baby" and a frozen hot chocolate with vodka, chocolate liqueur, RumChata and whipped cream. Should you choose brews, can koozies will keep your hands warm and add some holiday cheer, with topical, reimagined phrases like “it’s the most wonderful time for a beer” and “jolly AF.” Nachos and tacos are also available. 

The Ready Rooftop
Photograph: Courtesy of tao group hospitality

The Ready Rooftop’s Palm Holiday installation will run until March 1, 2022. Reservations are required. 

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Fall

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.