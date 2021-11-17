One of New York City’s best toasty rooftops for colder weather has been refashioned as a downtown vacation destination pop-up for fall and winter.

The Ready Rooftop, which opened at the Moxy East Village earlier this year, has become Palm Holiday for the season, festooned with leafy foliage, string light-adorned palm trees, pineapple decor, shades of red and green and even frozen cocktails for the occasion.

Photograph: Courtesy of tao group hospitality

A glass retractable roof ensures temperate climes and skyline views, while beachy lounge chairs, vintage suitcases and a poolside-style photo-op complete the theme. Flocks of pink flamingos deck Christmas trees top to bottom and mini-birds garnish drinks.

tao group hospitality

Timely tipples include the rum-based "Spice Spice Baby" and a frozen hot chocolate with vodka, chocolate liqueur, RumChata and whipped cream. Should you choose brews, can koozies will keep your hands warm and add some holiday cheer, with topical, reimagined phrases like “it’s the most wonderful time for a beer” and “jolly AF.” Nachos and tacos are also available.

Photograph: Courtesy of tao group hospitality

The Ready Rooftop’s Palm Holiday installation will run until March 1, 2022. Reservations are required.