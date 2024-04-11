They already are home to one of the best chocolate chip cookies in New York City—they even made the list of Oprah's favorite things!—but Maman is no one-trick pony. The sophisticated café chainlet has a wide array of yummy French pastries, hot chocolates and lattes, and they're now adding a delicious-sounding drink to the menu in collaboration with the on-the-rise Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey.

RECOMMENDED: The best lattes in NYC in both classic and creative variations

From Monday, April 15 to Sunday, April 21, Maman will be pouring out a limited-edition Lavender Latte in celebration of Laufey's new series of shows, Bewitched: The Goddess Tour, which kicked this month. The 24-year-old Reykjavík native is known for her jazz-inflected pop songs like "From the Start," "Like the Movies" and "Second Best,” and her 2023 album “Bewitched” won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

So along with Laufey’s Lavender Latte, which combines espresso, oat milk and Maman’s signature honey lavender syrup, and is available hot or iced, all fans will have the chance to win two tickets to her upcoming sold-out show at the historic Radio City Musical Hall on Saturday, May 4 (with special guest Wasia Project) by entering to win via the QR code on each Laufey Lavender Latte lid. Even more, the first 25 guests to come into Maman's University Place location to order the limited-edition coffee drink will also be able to take home a free Laufey tote with an order of $15 or more.

If all of that doesn't get you riled up to see Laufey perform in concert next month, then at least the caffeine jolt of a delicious coffee drink should, no? The new Laufey Lavender Latte joins a wide array of fun, flavored latte options at Maman, from an apricot-cardamom Early Grey version to a chocolate-drizzled macadamia nut cuppa to a pretty pastel-green matcha latte made with almond milk. That'll give you all the energy you need to bounce along to Bewitched.