It's one of the best seafood restaurants on land in NYC, and now it's taking it to the seas.

Marea, Michael White's James Beard Award-winning Italian emporium on Central Park West, is partnering with Classic Harbor Line for a luxurious dinner cruise experience, "Marea at Sea," on Monday nights throughout August and September.

Step aboard the America 2.0, Classic Harbor Line’s largest schooner at a length of 105 feet, for a "Taste of Marea" menu curated by the Altamarea Group’s Corporate Executive Chef Lauren DeSteno. While sailing past city landmarks like the One World Trade Center, Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty, guests can enjoy a three-course coastal Italian dinner along with an optional three-glass wine pairing chosen by Marea's sommelier team.

Savory plates include fancy stuff like tuna tartare with crème fraiche and caviar, hamachi crudo with fig and fennel, and European lobster with eggplant and stracciatella, finished off with a selection of bite-sized sweets for dessert. Tickets, which include a two-hour cruise around the New York Harbor, can be purchased at the Classic Harbor Line website and are set for $178, or $228 including the three-glass wine flight. (A complimentary beer, wine, champagne, or soft drink is included in the regular ticket prize, if you don't opt for the wine pairing.)

Check out the sumptuous full spread below, as well as the full schedule of times and dates available.

First Plating :

Gougére: Tuna Tartare, Crème Fraiche, Caviar

Oyster en Escabeche: Marinated East Coast Oyster, Pickled Plum, Charred Scallion, Roasted Garlic, Crostini Chip

Branzino: Bass Crudo, Panzanella, Castelvetrano Olive

Ricciola: Hamachi Crudo, Fig, Caper, Fennel

Second Plating :

Beef Tartare: Hand Chopped Beef, Crostini, Shallot, Cornichon

Astice: Lobster, Tomato, Eggplant, Stracciatella, Basil

Seafood Salad: Shrimp, Scallop, Sepia, Salmoriglio

Melanzana: Fairy Tale Eggplant Stuffed with Caponata

Dessert : Bite-Sized Sweets

Beverages : A complimentary beer, wine, champagne, or soft drink is included. Additional beverages are available for purchase or indulge in an additional optional Champagne pairing.





Dates:

August 14: 6:45pm - 8:45pm

August 21: 7:40pm - 9:40pm

August 28: 6:15pm - 8:15pm

September 11: 5:45pm - 7:45pm

September 18: 7:15pm - 9:15pm

September 25: 5:30pm - 7:30pm