Given how much New Yorkers love tacos and guacamole and margaritas, and all of the other wonderful culinary gifts that Mexico has given the world, Cinco de Mayo in NYC is a pretty big deal. To celebrate the spirited occasion, Astral Tequila has been hosting the first-ever MargaritaCon, a month-long celebration that brings Astral margaritas to 170-plus participating bars and restaurants across the country, with each cocktail contributing towards building homes for those in need. And on Saturday, May 4, MargaritaCon is taking over New York’s East Village (as well as Chicago and Charleston) for a boozy day of fun.

Join the tequila brand from 4pm to 8pm on May 4th for complimentary samples of Astral-splashed margaritas while supplies last at local spots like Onieals, Virginia's, The Hidden Tiger and The Blind Barber. Other NYC spots like Mood Ring, Golden Wuish, Boske, Hold Fast Kitchen and Spirits, Asset, Monarch Rooftop and Blinky's Bar will also be pouring Astral margaritas as part of the campaign. (You can check out the full map of participating bars nationwide at the Astral Tequila website.)

Astral Tequila upcycles spent agave from tequila distillation into bricks to build homes, so every margarita made with the brand's booze goes toward a good cause. Along with partnering with Hábitat para la Humanidad México to build homes through their ongoing sustainability program, the Adobe Brick Project in Jalisco, Mexico, the tequila company will also be donating a total of $50,000 to Habitat for Humanity affiliates across the country, including Habitat NYC and Westchester, all in honor of MargaritaCon.

Equally exciting is the fact that at each participating NYC bar, you can enter a Cinco de Mayo Sweepstakes for a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip for you and three amigos to Mexico. If you sadly can't make it out to the fiesta in person, you can also enter the sweepstakes via the Astral Tequila website but, really, why would you want to miss a minute of this tequila-fueled fun?