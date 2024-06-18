Poured at a Carrara marble bar, wines curated by Wine Director Michael Duffy skew south of the boot, with selections from Sardinia, Campagna and Sicily. And the cocktail menu, designed by Morgan Marak, is centered around southern amaros and the citrusy, herbaceous flavors found along Italy’s sunny southern coast, which means you can settle into those buttery leather booths for spritzes, Negronis and more.

Check out Chef Secchi’s regional Italian dishes at Massara, as well as photos of its dining room, below:

Photograph: Alex Staniloff | Raviolini at Massara

Photograph: Alex Staniloff | Branzino at Massara

Photograph: Alex Staniloff | Pizzettes at Massara

Photograph: Alex Staniloff | Spaghetti at Massara

Photograph: Brian Ferry | inside Massara

Photograph: Brian Ferry | Inside Massara Massara

Massara is open at 913 Broadway in the Flatiron District.