New openings continue apace in midtown’s Manhattan West development, with the opening of its latest cocktail destination on Tuesday.

Chez Zou follows chef Madeline Sperling’s popular modern eastern Mediterranean restaurant Zou Zou’s, which was one of fall’s most anticipated openings. The stylish spot shares some of the original’s design elements, like verdant greenery arrangements and potted plants, vibrant jewel tones and lush textiles. The cozy alcove bar seats six, and armchairs, ottomans and curved banquettes are mapped across a geometric black and white floor poised a few stories above the restaurant. An outdoor terrace will also come into use this spring.

Photograph: Courtesy of Chez Zou

Bar Director Joey Smith (recently of The NoMad) is behind the drink menu, which is organized into six categories: Jarras, stiff drinks, shaken, coladas, highballs, and bubbles. Expect cocktails like the Dirty Zou (olive oil-washed vodka, grape leaf, Levantine cheese-stuffed olives), Banana Danse (bourbon, banana, cardamom, chocolate, coconut) and the Fig and Honey (sherry, red wine, fig leaf, honey, soda, compressed fig). Sperling crafted snacks like zucchini frites and Scotch olives.

Chez Zou is on the fourth floor of Manhattan West Plaza at 385 Ninth Avenue. To enter, you'll pass through Zou Zou's and take the elevator beyond the host stand, which opens into the lounge. Chez Zou will be open for walk-ins only Tuesday through Saturday from 5pm to 1am beginning Tuesday March 9.