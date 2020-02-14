Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Mojo, America’s “first chocolate mousse bar,” opens in New York
By Emma Orlow Posted: Friday February 14 2020, 4:11pm

East Harlem has gained a sweet, new spot devoted to one of the lightest, airiest ways to finish off a meal: mousse. Mojo Artisanal Mousse Bar, a new spot from Johan Halsberghe, has opened on 100th Street, nearby neighborhood hits such as Vinyl Wine, Earl’s Beer and Cheese and Teranga at The Africa Center. 

Halsberghe will create more experimental versions of the classic French dessert with a nod to his heritage. Mousse flavors offered include hazelnut, white chocolate, passion fruit, matcha, and of course, chocolate—available piecemeal or as a dessert flight. One scoop will cost you $3, 2 scoops for $5, the mousse flight is $6 and any cups to-go are $4.

“I want people to come here to have a taste of what it was growing up in Belgium: the traditional Belgian pancakes, Belgian chocolate bars, cookies and our own chocolate bars with my favorite combinations,” the chef shares in a press release provided to Time Out New York. In addition, the cafe will offer confectionary drinks such as a speculoos latte, croissants and other pastries.  

Halsberghe honed his mousse-making skills while working as chef to the Belgian ambassador to the UN. He went on to launch his own line of packaged mousse three years ago, producing individual servings of the smooth dessert that’s sold in groceries such as Citarella and The Food Emporium. This is his first brick-and-mortar where fans can enjoy his recipes.  

“I often served my chocolate mousse in the official lunches and dinners, until it became my signature dessert: secretaries of honorary guests would call in advance for the special dessert request. Soon after, I started receiving orders of my mousse for private events and that is how it all began,” he states in the press release.  

Mojo joins the growing number of dessert bars in New York such as Marble Dessert Bar and the acclaimed Chikalicious.

Now open, Mojo will be operating from 7am- 6pm Monday-Friday. On the weekends, Mojo will be open from 8am-5pm.  

Mojo Artisanal Mousse Bar is located at 177 E 100th St, New York, NY 10029.

