Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream has 40 new flavors this season

Although we believe that every season is ice cream season, occasions to imbibe really start kicking up around this time of year. First 80-degree day? Sizzle into the cone zone. Shoving those sweaters back under the bed? Snuggle up to scoops, instead. This year’s inaugural bikini beach party? Slather yourself in a banana split.

New York has an abundance of ice cream shops and frozen treat purveyors, and you could spend a month of sundaes circling the city in search of all the flavors. Or you could try a full 40 all new options at Morgenstern's in Soho and on the Lower East Side.

“The menu highlights an eclectic array of avant-garde flavors,” a press release reads, noting olive oil chocolate eggplant, tahini and jelly, pineapple salted egg yolk, cardamom lemon jam and toasted rice yuzu swirl among the additions. Each variety is created from a dedicated recipe (rather than creating one ice cream base and flavoring it later) and most ingredients are house made, “unless someone else does it better like with an Oreo cookie or a Fig Newton,” according to a product announcement. More of those done better additions include Girl Scout Cookies in the Thin Mints flavor, Frosted Flakes and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups in that titular variety.

Fifteen flavors remain from the previous menu, totaling 55 chilling concoctions. See every newcomer below: