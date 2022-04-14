New York
Timeout

Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream King Kong Banana Split
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream has 40 new flavors this season

See all of the "eclectic" new options.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Although we believe that every season is ice cream season, occasions to imbibe really start kicking up around this time of year. First 80-degree day? Sizzle into the cone zone. Shoving those sweaters back under the bed? Snuggle up to scoops, instead. This year’s inaugural bikini beach party? Slather yourself in a banana split. 

New York has an abundance of ice cream shops and frozen treat purveyors, and you could spend a month of sundaes circling the city in search of all the flavors. Or you could try a full 40 all new options at Morgenstern's in Soho and on the Lower East Side

The menu highlights an eclectic array of avant-garde flavors,” a press release reads, noting olive oil chocolate eggplant, tahini and jelly, pineapple salted egg yolk, cardamom lemon jam and toasted rice yuzu swirl among the additions. Each variety is created from a dedicated recipe (rather than creating one ice cream base and flavoring it later) and most ingredients are house made, “unless someone else does it better like with an Oreo cookie or a Fig Newton,” according to a product announcement. More of those done better additions include Girl Scout Cookies in the Thin Mints flavor, Frosted Flakes and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups in that titular variety. 

Fifteen flavors remain from the previous menu, totaling 55 chilling concoctions. See every newcomer below:

  1. Buttered Bourbon Vanilla
  2. Salted Malt Vanilla
  3. Crème Brûlée
  4. Chocolate Walnut Drambuie
  5. Olive Oil Chocolate Eggplant
  6. Nutter Butters N’ Cream
  7. Samoas N’ Coconut
  8. Thin Mints N’ Chocolate
  9. Oatmeal Chunk Cookie Dough
  10. Moose Tracks
  11. Bubble Gum
  12. S’mores
  13. Olive Oil Chunky Strawberry
  14. Strawberries N’ Cream
  15. Hazelnut Caramel
  16. Crème Caramel
  17. Vietnamese Coffee Rum
  18. Tiramisu
  19. Coffee Caramel Butter Pecan
  20. Peach Sweet Tea
  21. Honey Lavender Peach
  22. Sour Cream Canned Peaches
  23. Raspberry Green Tea Jelly
  24. Raspberry Lemongrass
  25. Coconut Guava
  26. Pineapple Salted Egg Yolk
  27. Banoffee
  28. Banana Frosted Flakes
  29. Drunken Monkey
  30. Macadamia Coconut Lime
  31. Honey Almond Custard
  32. Toasted Rice Yuzu Swirl
  33. Salted Lemon Pine Nut
  34. Raspberry Papaya Sorbet
  35. Mango Tangerine Sorbet
  36. Strawberry Rhubarb Sorbet
  37. Chocolate Sorbet
  38. Passion Fruit Sorbet
  39. Tahini and Jelly
  40. Fig Newton

