Free souvlaki, frappes, cocktails and more will be offered around the city for Greek Week.

A big, fat Greek celebration is coming to New York City in honor of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.

Greek Week, which kicks off just after Labor Day weekend, will bring a week of festivities to the city and beyond, including giveaways at screenings (free Windex, of course!) and freebies from bars, restaurants, small business and more throughout Manhattan and Astoria, known for its large Greek community.

The full schedule

Wednesday, September 6 will bring a legit big, fat Greek wedding to Manhattan, when Rockefeller Plaza becomes a pop-up wedding chapel for one couple willing to celebrate the movie's threequel with a public, themed wedding, aired on that day's TODAY show. All guests can get their photo taken at the pop-up wedding chapel, plus score free t-shirts, ice cream, evil eye bracelets, and more between 10am-6pm.

On Thursday, September 7, to celebrate the film's official release in theaters the following day, participating venues are offering beverages, gift cards, free food and more. And yes, the offerings are generous enough to get a days' worth of free caffeine, food and booze.

Wake up with a complimentary frappé coffee at Greek Bakaliko Gourmet Food Market (7615 5th Ave) or a “My Big Fat Greek Tangerine Spritz” at 9 Jones. Brides-to-be can visit Kleinfeld Bridal for an in-store event from noon-6pm, which will include a champagne toast in the Kleinfeld Bridal accessory lounge and a $50 Kleinfeld Bridal gift card.

For dinner, book a seat at Kyma (15 West 18th St.) and mention My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 for a $40 gift card. A themed cocktail will also be made with vodka, mastiha liqueur, orange liqueur, lime, pineapple and Thai bitters.

Visit Pi Bakerie at 512 Broome St. or 35 Cedar St. for a complimentary bag of Greek wedding cookies. At Souvlaki GR's West 56 St. location, stop in for a complimentary chicken, pork or veggie souvlaki pita. All locations will also offer Portokalopita, a traditional Greek orange syrup cake with cinnamon.

A full map can help you navigate a big, fat, free feast across the city!