Naked people are coming to freeze their butts off in Times Square this weekend

It's February, which means Valentine's Day, Presidents' Day—and, apparently, goose flesh, hardened nipples and shriveled male genitalia. The last comes courtesy of the first ever Polar Bear Paint this Saturday in Times Square, in which 25 naked men and women will descend on the Crossroads Of The World to brave frigid temperatures as human canvases. Basically the event is the winter equivalent to World Bodypainting Day held in July—which, as everyone would probably agree, is the more sensible thing to do.

Photograph: Rob Ordonez

Like its clement climate cousin, Polar Bear Paint is meant to foster “human connection,” though given its Times Square venue, voyeurism on a massive scale is a more likely outcome. No word yet on whether the proceedings will be projected on Times Square's giant screens, but the event will be held rain, snow or shine.

