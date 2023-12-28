Don’t spend the last moments of 2023 stuck in traffic.

One thing that would put a damper on your New Year’s Eve plans? Getting stuck in traffic.

Every year, streets in Manhattan close to prepare for the Times Square ball drop, re-routing unknowing drivers here and there. Don’t be them! You can anticipate the closures so you can steer clear of the masses of cars.

RECOMMENDED: A guide to New Year’s Eve in NYC

Below are NYC street closures for New Year’s Eve.

Starting at 4am on Sunday, the following streets are closed:

West 42nd to 49th Streets between Seventh Avenue and Broadway

West 43rd to 48th between Sixth and Eighth Avenues

Then at 11am on Sunday, the following streets are closed:

West 37th to West 57th between Seventh Avenue and Broadway

West 37th to West 56th between Sixth Avenue and Eighth Avenue

You won’t be able to park in parking garages in these areas starting at 11am on Sunday. Parking on the street along these stretches won’t be possible either.

If you’re going to Times Square for the ball drop, good luck! If you leave the viewing area you won’t be able to return to your spot (we hope you brought diapers). You can enter the area starting at 3pm:

49th Street from 6th and 8th Avenues

52nd Street from 6th and 8th Avenues

56th Street from 6th and 8th Avenues

The following items are not permitted in the viewing area, despite the forecasted rainy weather.

Backpacks

Large bags

Umbrellas

Lawn chairs or other folding chairs

Picnic blankets

Large coolers

Alcohol

If you haven’t figured out your plans yet, let us help you with our robust roundup of New Year’s Eve parties and events!

Happy New Year!