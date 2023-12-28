New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Street closure in NYC with cop
Photograph: Shutterstock

New Year’s Eve street closures planned for New York City

Don’t spend the last moments of 2023 stuck in traffic.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

One thing that would put a damper on your New Year’s Eve plans? Getting stuck in traffic.

Every year, streets in Manhattan close to prepare for the Times Square ball drop, re-routing unknowing drivers here and there. Don’t be them! You can anticipate the closures so you can steer clear of the masses of cars.

RECOMMENDED: A guide to New Year’s Eve in NYC

Below are NYC street closures for New Year’s Eve.

Starting at 4am on Sunday, the following streets are closed:

  • West 42nd to 49th Streets between Seventh Avenue and Broadway
  • West 43rd to 48th between Sixth and Eighth Avenues

Then at 11am on Sunday, the following streets are closed:

  • West 37th to West 57th between Seventh Avenue and Broadway
  • West 37th to West 56th between Sixth Avenue and Eighth Avenue

You won’t be able to park in parking garages in these areas starting at 11am on Sunday. Parking on the street along these stretches won’t be possible either.

If you’re going to Times Square for the ball drop, good luck! If you leave the viewing area you won’t be able to return to your spot (we hope you brought diapers). You can enter the area starting at 3pm:

  • 49th Street from 6th and 8th Avenues
  • 52nd Street from 6th and 8th Avenues
    56th Street from 6th and 8th Avenues

The following items are not permitted in the viewing area, despite the forecasted rainy weather.

  • Backpacks
  • Large bags
  • Umbrellas
  • Lawn chairs or other folding chairs
  • Picnic blankets
  • Large coolers
  • Alcohol

If you haven’t figured out your plans yet, let us help you with our robust roundup of New Year’s Eve parties and events!

Happy New Year!

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on New Year’s Eve

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.