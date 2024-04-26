New York City is finally getting an astrology-themed cocktail bar

New Yorkers are pretty groovy folks, what with our obsession with crystals and frequent visits to the best psychics in NYC. We've already had astrology-themed dinners come to the city last year and now NYC is getting an entire, astrology-inspired bar: Meet Little Dipper.

RECOMMENDED: What to do in New York based on your astrological sign

Opening on Friday, May 3, at 135 West 30th Street, the immersive cocktail bar from Bobby Papachryssanthou and Steven Duran—the team behind The Ditty and Goldie's Tavern—pays tribute to the horoscopes and their energies by offering "an ingredient-driven, vibrant cocktail program" where each beverage is inspired by one of the zodiac signs.

The 12 cosmos-inspired cocktails include the Aries-themed "Warrior Vibe," made with whiskey, aloe honey, cherry bitters and a tableside infusion of green tea; the leonine "King of the Jungle" with vodka, pineapple ginger shrub, Le Moné, maple, gum arabic and topped with elderflower tonic; and the Cancer-minded "Devoted" dill-infused gin, brennivin, lemon and gooseberry. Virgos like Beyoncé can sip on a Star Maiden (arugula-infused mezcal, marshmallow root-infused banana, simple syrup, lime and an aperitivo float); while you indecisive Libras get seek "Balance" with strawberry-infused amaro, absinthe and cinnamon cream.

To complement the celestial quaffs at the 40-seat bar, the food program includes shareable bar bites like chicken bites and caviar with French onion dip; a smoked trout dip with market vegetables; uni tater tots with lemon-citrus mayo; and a selection of seasonal nigiri (king salmon, Wagyu beef). Additionally, fresh hand rolls will be offered tableside on a Japanese-style street cart with options such as spicy scallop and fresh toro.

And the digs will be fittingly galactic: a stairwell featuring a mural of constellation and zodiac-inspired scenes leads you into the intimate, subterranean space, which features blue velvet banquette seating, white marble tables, constellation-shaped light fixtures, and screens on the ceiling to imitate the night sky with shooting stars. The bar will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 5pm to 4am.

Check out the out-of-this-world cocktails and space at Little Dipper below:

