New York City launches a pet care hotline for concerned owners

With the first American dog testing positive, NYC pet owners may be worried that their furry friends could become sick as well.

To help New Yorkers wade through their worries, New York City has launched a pet hotline.

Reached by calling 877-204-8821, from 8am to 8pm each day, the hotline will act as a hub for information, planning, referrals and service coordination for New Yorkers with pets.

RECOMMENDED: An expert tells us how at-risk our pets are of getting sick

The hotline will help answer people’s questions and concerns about taking care of their pets during the ongoing crisis and connect them to pet relief resources such as subsidized emergency veterinary care and food and supply distribution services.

For NYC residents with pets requiring a higher level of care, cases will be escalated for coordination of temporary placement or supplemental care of animals. It's the first pet response plan of its kind in the country, the emergency management office says.

"Pets and service animals are a part of our family, and we want to alleviate any concern associated with having to take care of these family members during these trying times," NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell said in a comment. "We are thankful to our task force members who have stepped up to help New Yorkers who need this service."

The network of help is extensive—the Humane Society of the United States, the ASPCA, Animal Haven, Animal Care Centers of NYC, Bideawee, American Red Cross, Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals, NYC VERT, New York State Animal Protection Federation, Best Friends Animal Society and PAWS NY are all taking part.

Most popular on Time Out

- Watch stunning videos of the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels flying over the city

- Brooklyn general stores share the surprising items flying off their shelves

- The best live theater to stream online

- New York City is closing nearly 100 miles of streets to cars this summer

- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming a new batch of free performances

