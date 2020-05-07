New York could get snow this weekend thanks to the polar vortex

New York has truly been living through some upside-down times over the past few months. Everyone’s choosing to stay inside their apartments. Noisy neighborhood events are welcomed rather than disparaged. We’ve all even started to enjoy cooking at home. It’s very disorienting.

Now, we can add some more topsy-turviness to the mix. Following a winter where we barely saw any snow (except for that random Saturday when everyone was caught by surprise at brunch while wearing inappropriate footwear,) we now may be getting a little bit of a snow this weekend.

And you thought the murder hornets were gonna be the worst news you heard this week!

WABC reports that a polar vortex is set to bring an unusually late cold snap to the NYC region this weekend. It’s set to move into the area on Friday into Saturday and will bring with it cold wind, damaging frost and even some possible snow. Lake-effect snow from the largely unfrozen Great Lakes could even reach as far south as the tri-state area. But even without snow, the temperature is expected to dip into the 30s both Friday and Saturday nights.

The National Weather Service says there's currently about a one in three chance that NYC will see flurries Friday night.

Enjoy the mostly sunny day today with temps in the low to middle 60s because it's going to get chilly into the weekend! Temps will be 15 - 20 degrees below average by Saturday and some locations NW of NYC may see some rare mid-May snow! #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/lbW6ztMnaD — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) May 7, 2020

Looks like the Christopher Street Pier is gonna be a lot less crowded this weekend! And honestly, sometimes it’s nicer when the weather is awful while we’re all stuck inside anyway. So think of this as some potentially good news as you swap out your light spring WFH blanket for a thicker weekend couch wrap tomorrow.

Most popular on Time Out

- Find out what your NYC building looked like in the 1940s

- You can download over 200 art books from the Guggenheim for free

- The Metropolitan Museum of Art is now offering a free botanical drawing course

- The best live theater to stream online

- New Yorkers share striking images of their lives under lockdown

Share the story