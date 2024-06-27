Subscribe
New York is home to one of America’s most Instagrammed vineyards

These vineyards are going viral.

Christina Izzo
Christina Izzo
Wolffer Estates vineyard
Photograph: Shaye Weaver for Time Out New York
Sure, we might not be Napa Valley, but New York’s nothing to sneeze at when it comes to homegrown wine. Along with the many great wine bars and local wineries in NYC proper—like Red Hook Winery, City Winery and Brooklyn Winery, among many others—the greater Empire State is home to some of the finest vineyards in the county.

And it looks like the data drummed up by Jackpot City is helping to prove our argument: for a new study, the online casino entertainment site analyzed Google searches, Instagram posts, and online ratings to reveal the most viral vineyards in the US to help determine the best ones to visit this summer.

And one of New York’s own just happened to crack the country’s top ten vineyards: Wölffer Estate out on Long Island in Sagaponack, New York, came in at No. 8, with 9,900 Google Searches and 23,348 Instagram posts to its hashtag. “This winery is known for its stunning world-class wines and gorgeous scenery, featuring rolling vineyards in the heart of the Hamptons,” per the brand. 

Wölffer Estate Vineyard, Sagaponack
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Kilgub

Rank

State

Winery/Vineyard

No. of Google Searches (per year)

No. of Instagram Posts

Google Rating

Overall score

1

California

Domaine Carneros

33,100

46,574

4.3

8.09

2

Indiana

Oliver Winery

18,100

12,376

4.7

5.62

3

Pennsylvania

Blue Ridge Winery

18,100

4,386

4.8

5.38

4

California

Monticello Wine Trail

880

18,810

4.8

4.74

5

Virginia

King Family Vineyards

9,900

9,376

4.7

4.68

6

Texas

William Chris Vineyards

9,900

4,778

4.8

4.66

7

California

Scribe Winery

9,900

11,866

4.6

4.57

8

New York

Wölffer Estate

9,900

23,348

4.3

4.49

9

California

Alta Colina

1,300

1,817

5

4.23

10

Alaska

Bear Creek Winery

4,400

1,340

4.9

4.21

Unsurprisingly, a vineyard out in wine-loving California—Domaine Carneros in Napa—took the top spot with 33,100 Google searches and 46,574 Instagram posts to its hashtag. However, though Wölffer Estate only came in at number eight overall, its high number of Instagram posts made it second only to that Cali vineyard as the most Instagrammed vineyard in America. 

As for Google rating, a consumer-powered grading system averaged from reviews of the various vineyards, Ports of New York Vineyard up in Ithaca ended up as the highest-rated vineyard in New York State, with an average Google rating of 4.9. It’s sounding like it’s time to make a little wine-focused weekend trip, no? 

