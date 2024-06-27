New York is home to one of America’s most Instagrammed vineyards

Sure, we might not be Napa Valley, but New York’s nothing to sneeze at when it comes to homegrown wine. Along with the many great wine bars and local wineries in NYC proper—like Red Hook Winery, City Winery and Brooklyn Winery, among many others—the greater Empire State is home to some of the finest vineyards in the county.

RECOMMENDED: The best wine classes in NYC to up your vino knowledge

And it looks like the data drummed up by Jackpot City is helping to prove our argument: for a new study, the online casino entertainment site analyzed Google searches, Instagram posts, and online ratings to reveal the most viral vineyards in the US to help determine the best ones to visit this summer.

And one of New York’s own just happened to crack the country’s top ten vineyards: Wölffer Estate out on Long Island in Sagaponack, New York, came in at No. 8, with 9,900 Google Searches and 23,348 Instagram posts to its hashtag. “This winery is known for its stunning world-class wines and gorgeous scenery, featuring rolling vineyards in the heart of the Hamptons,” per the brand.

Rank State Winery/Vineyard No. of Google Searches (per year) No. of Instagram Posts Google Rating Overall score 1 California Domaine Carneros 33,100 46,574 4.3 8.09 2 Indiana Oliver Winery 18,100 12,376 4.7 5.62 3 Pennsylvania Blue Ridge Winery 18,100 4,386 4.8 5.38 4 California Monticello Wine Trail 880 18,810 4.8 4.74 5 Virginia King Family Vineyards 9,900 9,376 4.7 4.68 6 Texas William Chris Vineyards 9,900 4,778 4.8 4.66 7 California Scribe Winery 9,900 11,866 4.6 4.57 8 New York Wölffer Estate 9,900 23,348 4.3 4.49 9 California Alta Colina 1,300 1,817 5 4.23 10 Alaska Bear Creek Winery 4,400 1,340 4.9 4.21

Unsurprisingly, a vineyard out in wine-loving California—Domaine Carneros in Napa—took the top spot with 33,100 Google searches and 46,574 Instagram posts to its hashtag. However, though Wölffer Estate only came in at number eight overall, its high number of Instagram posts made it second only to that Cali vineyard as the most Instagrammed vineyard in America.

As for Google rating, a consumer-powered grading system averaged from reviews of the various vineyards, Ports of New York Vineyard up in Ithaca ended up as the highest-rated vineyard in New York State, with an average Google rating of 4.9. It’s sounding like it’s time to make a little wine-focused weekend trip, no?