If you're looking for non-touristy things to do in NYC, check out these alternatives to crowded, popular attractions

While there’s nothing wrong with touristy attractions—some things you just have to see—the experience might be memorable for the wrong reasons: crowds, wait times, lack of time to fully enjoy… If you’re a repeat visitor or a local looking to get off the beaten path, these non-touristy things to do in NYC are for you.

Visitors to New York flock to well-known attractions like the Empire State Building, Central Park, Chelsea, and Times Square. You can find equally impressive views, natural beauty, art galleries, and colorful photo ops at other lesser-known spots. These alternative things to do in New York are just as memorable and far less crowded. After you’ve explored these non-touristy alternatives, go a little deeper and discover the best secret spots in NYC.

