Brooklyn Bridge Park
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best non-touristy things to do in NYC

If you're looking for non-touristy things to do in NYC, check out these alternatives to crowded, popular attractions

Written by
Drew Toal
&
Annalise Mantz
Contributor
Alex Floyd-Douglass
While there’s nothing wrong with touristy attractions—some things you just have to see—the experience might be memorable for the wrong reasons: crowds, wait times, lack of time to fully enjoy… If you’re a repeat visitor or a local looking to get off the beaten path, these non-touristy things to do in NYC are for you.

Visitors to New York flock to well-known attractions like the Empire State Building, Central Park, Chelsea, and Times Square. You can find equally impressive views, natural beauty, art galleries, and colorful photo ops at other lesser-known spots. These alternative things to do in New York are just as memorable and far less crowded. After you’ve explored these non-touristy alternatives, go a little deeper and discover the best secret spots in NYC.

Manhattan view

Alternative: Sunset Park
Photograph: Cinzia Reale-Castello

Alternative: Sunset Park

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Sunset Park

The thing about the wondrous Manhattan skyline is that you can’t really appreciate it from Manhattan. For a truly memorable look at the cityscape, travel to the highest point in this South Brooklyn park. The vista is especially striking during the time of day for which the green space is named. Hell, from here, even New Jersey looks good.

Museum

Alternative: The Cloisters
Photograph: Virginia Rollison

Alternative: The Cloisters

  • Museums
  • Art and design
  • Washington Heights

Tucked away in scenic Fort Tryon Park, the Cloisters – an annex of the Met—showcase art and architecture from medieval Europe. Numerous artifacts, illuminated manuscripts, and ephemera fill the halls. Even the building itself – constructed from European monasteries transferred to the U.S. – looks like something out of Game of Thrones.

Park

Alternative: Fort Tryon Park
Photograph: Shutterstock

Alternative: Fort Tryon Park

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Washington Heights

This Washington Heights green space was designed by Frederick Law Olmsted Jr., son of one of the men behind Central Park. And in some ways, the little guy’s work outshines his dad’s. Fort Tryon Park provides a much more intimate outdoor experience than does Central Park, Prospect Park or most other designated open-air acres in the city. For some of the most breathtaking views, make your way to Linden Terrace near the Cloisters, or wander through the two main gardens.

Chinatown

Artsy neighborhood

Touristy: Chelsea
Photograph: Shutterstock

Touristy: Chelsea

  • Things to do

Between the Gagosian galleries, Andrea Rosen, Anton Kern and dozens of other spaces, this neighborhood remains a destination for huge, museum-sized shows and art openings. But it ain’t the only one.

Alternative: Long Island City
Photograph: Filip Wolak

Alternative: Long Island City

  • Museums
  • Art and design
  • Long Island City

LIC may lack Chelsea’s number of galleries, but in terms of quality, it more than holds its own. There’s MoMA PS1, which mounts cutting-edge shows like the current exhibition of Ian Cheng’s computer-generated Emissary video trilogy. During the summer, the museum also hosts Warm Up, its weekly outdoor music series. And if you’re still jonesing for a culture fix, hit nearby attractions like the Noguchi Museum, the Flux Factory or SculptureCenter.

Photo op

Touristy: Times Square
Photograph: Shutterstock

Touristy: Times Square

  • Attractions
  • Midtown West

Everybody wants to see the center of the world, but it’s hardly the same as it was when the sailor kissed the girl on V-J Day. Now your backdrop choices range from the M&M Store to T.G.I. Fridays. What are all the tourists here to see, anyway?

Alternative: Bushwick street art
Photogrpah: Shutterstock

Alternative: Bushwick street art

  • Things to do

Thanks to The Bushwick Collective and other local muralists, this neighborhood's alleys and warehouses have become examples of some of the best local street art. Wander through the outdoor galleries of Morgan Avenue, Siegel Street, East Moore Street and other local thoroughfares to snap some actually Instagram-worthy photos.

Historic architecture

Touristy: Grand Central Terminal
Photograph: Shutterstock

Touristy: Grand Central Terminal

  • Attractions
  • Historic buildings and sites
  • Midtown East

With its grand Beaux Arts architecture, beloved brass clock and cerulean blue ceiling dotted with constellations, Grand Central Terminal is certainly an architectural wonder. But (and here’s a big but) most people probably don’t need more than a brisk walk through the station on the way to the subway to take it all in.

Alternative: Woolworth Building
Photograph: Shutterstock

Alternative: Woolworth Building

  • Attractions
  • Historic buildings and sites
  • Financial District

When the Woolworth Building – the tallest structure in the world at the time – opened in 1913, President Woodrow Wilson flipped a switch at the White House to turn on the lights. Suffice it to say, this neo-Gothic building is kind of a big deal, but it’s been off-limits to the public for the last few decades. These days, the only way to get a peek at the grand marble arcade and stained glass ceiling light is to book a guided lobby tour. Something this exclusive always gives you a delicious thrill.

Brooklyn Bridge view

Touristy: Brooklyn Bridge
Photograph: Shutterstock

Touristy: Brooklyn Bridge

  • Attractions
  • Historic buildings and sites
  • Manhattan

Close to 100,000 cars cross the toll-free Brooklyn Bridge every day, and we’d be willing to bet that the daily foot traffic also numbers in the thousands. In fact, on a clear, sunny day, you can barely find space to walk, let alone bike, on the upper pedestrian deck. Yes, the granite and limestone Gothic towers and views of lower Manhattan are pretty spectacular, but is braving a sea of selfies worth it?

Alternative: Brooklyn Bridge Park
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out

Alternative: Brooklyn Bridge Park

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Brooklyn Heights

For the exact same views of Manhattan and an even better look at the Brooklyn Bridge, stroll the footpaths in Brooklyn Bridge Park. It never feels as crowded as the bridge itself, thanks to the 85 acres of waterfront. After you snap the obligatory photos, take a spin on Jane’s Carousel or go for ice cream at Ample Hills Creamery.

Food market

Touristy: Chelsea Market
Photograph: Shutterstock

Touristy: Chelsea Market

  • Shopping
  • Shopping centers
  • Chelsea

Thanks to its picturesque location in a former National Biscuit Company factory and collection of cult-favorite eateries, Chelsea Market has become the city’s most popular food hall. This fact is especially obvious to anyone who visits on a weekend: The hordes of tourists wandering through the building makes it nearly impossible to enjoy your street tacos from Los Tacos No. 1 or halva ice cream from Seed+Mill.

Alternative: Smorgasburg
Photograph: Jolie Ruben

Alternative: Smorgasburg

  • Restaurants

Though just as many hungry patrons flock to Smorgasburg, the outdoor setting at least makes the crowds a little more manageable. The beloved food festival also draws just as many locals as tourists – a distinction that’s especially apparent at its Prospect Park location. A wider selection of vendors also cuts down on long lines, although the year’s hottest trends – think 2013’s ramen burger or 2016’s raindrop cake – will likely create a healthy queue.

Garden

Touristy: New York Botanical Garden
Photograph: Virginia Rollison

Touristy: New York Botanical Garden

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • The Bronx

We love the Orchid Show as much as the next guy, but it can be tough to appreciate the flora and fauna when you’re pushing your way through a throng of visitors. If you must get your flower fix, head up to the Bronx on a weekday or stick to the outer edges of the 50-acre forest to evade the crowds.

Alternative: Snug Harbor Cultural Center
Photograph: Courtesy Snug Harbor

Alternative: Snug Harbor Cultural Center

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Staten Island

Once a retirement home for aging sailors, Snug Harbor reinvented itself as an arts center and botanical garden in the 1970s. Explore the property's nine distinctive gardens, including the bamboo forest and koi ponds of the Chinese Scholar’s Garden and the intricate maze of boxwoods at the Connie Gretz Secret Garden. Since it’s on the north shore of Staten Island, you’ll encounter far fewer tourists than you would in any of the other boroughs.

Classic venue

Touristy: Radio City Music Hall
Photograph: Michael Kirby

Touristy: Radio City Music Hall

  • Theater
  • Midtown West

Known as the “showplace of the nation,” Radio City Music Hall has hosted everything from Lady Gaga concerts to the Rockettes’ high-kicking Christmas Spectacular. The Art Deco decor is lovely, sure, but the massive marquee is what most tourists come to see. Snap a picture or two from the sidewalk if you must, but don’t spend your hard-earned money on a show here just to check it off your list. 

Alternative: Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
Photograph: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Alternative: Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

  • Theater
  • Performing arts space
  • Upper West Side

You’ll be blown away by the architecture of Lincoln Center’s main plaza: The gurgling fountain is framed on three sides by the gorgeous glass facades of the Metropolitan Opera House, David Geffen Hall and the David H. Koch Theater. It’s certainly a more elegant environment. And, since it’s the home to the Metropolitan Opera, the New York City Ballet, the New York Philharmonic, Jazz at Lincoln Center and a bevy of Broadway and off-Broadway shows, you also have a much wider array of performances to choose from.

Filming location

Touristy: The Friends apartment
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Benjamin Kraft

Touristy: The Friends apartment

On any given day, you’ll find several Friends fans jostling position on the corner of Bedford Street and Grove Street. Why? They’re trying to get just the right angle for their photo in front of the apartment at 90 Bedford Street, which you might recognize as the exterior of Monica and Rachel’s place. Not only can the crowds be annoying, but the visit isn’t even worth it: You can’t enter the apartment, there’s no Central Perk on the ground floor and the show wasn’t even filmed in NYC.

Alternative: The Royal Tenenbaums house
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Garrett Ziegler

Alternative: The Royal Tenenbaums house

Hamilton Heights is known for its stunning architecture and the home at the corner of 144th Street and Convent Avenue is no exception. In fact, Wes Anderson was so taken with its red brick facade and intricate tile work that he used it as the family home in The Royal Tenenbaums. The home is a private residence today, but visitors can peep its gorgeous exterior from the sidewalk.

Sweet treat

Alternative: Milk Bar
Jessica Lin

Alternative: Milk Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Williamsburg

Pastry chef Christina Tosi’s whimsical bakery now has locations spread around NYC, so shoppers with a sweet tooth don’t have to wait for ages for cereal milk soft serve, Milk Bar pie or compost cookies. If one taste isn’t enough for you, sign up for one of Milk Bar’s hands-on classes to learn how build and decorate their famous cakes and truffles.

Kid-friendly attraction

Alternative: Museum of Mathematics
Photograph: Jessica Lin

Alternative: Museum of Mathematics

  • Museums
  • Science and technology
  • Flatiron

Long division, algebra, geometry—they’re all pretty much the worst. Or are they? MoMath pushes the reset button on deep-seated calculus hate and seeks to make the art of numbers more accessible. Now that the pressures of homework and the SATs are long past, maybe it’s time to re-engage with the Euclidean party, people.

Ready to explore more of New York City?

