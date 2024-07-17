New York Knicks stars Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson share their favorite NYC restaurants and more

It’s been quite some time since New York Knicks fans have been this excited about their team.

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart—terrific basketball stars and real-life pals—just renewed their contracts and Knicks aficionados feel imbued with a renewed sense of enthusiasm.

Perhaps, we'll actually win the championship for the first time since 1973 this upcoming season? A girl can dream.

As fans are aware of, Brunson and Hart are actually friends (they were teammates at Villanova!), a connection that makes their podcast Roommates Show with Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart that much more fun to listen to.

The comradeship is palpable across every episode recorded alongside co-host Matt Hillman and will be put on full display in Central Park this September, as the teammates will shoot their season two kickoff episode live from Central Park.

Confirmed guests at the September 7 show include Jon Stewart and Mikal Bridges. Ticket holders will also get to watch a live musical performance by Action Bronson.

Tickets for the event, which will begin at 6pm at the iconic Rumsey Playfield, will go on sale this Friday at 10am. You can register for the pre-sale right here.

Poster: Courtesy of Roommates Show with Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart

“There is nothing like the outpouring of love and support that we get from our fans when we play in our home city," Brunson and Hart said in a joint statement. "We have the greatest fans in the world and we want to further allow them into our world. We can’t wait to bring The Roommates Show to life like never before with our biggest guests yet in front of 5,000 fans; it's going to be a special day for us both.”

While gearing up for their Central Park appearance, the iconic basketball duo discusses top NYC restaurant choices and the love of fans with Time Out New York.

Tell us about the podcast.

Josh Hart: We had an opportunity to do something fun together and it was a way to get to know us outside of the basketball court. It is just something that we wanted to do and be a part of in New York.

What do you guys like to do on your time off when in New York?

Jalen Brunson: We like to grab dinner and hang out with our families because they are just as close-knit as we are. Whenever we get a chance to get together and step away from the basketball court, we take it as an opportunity for reflection. We obviously enjoy a good meal and there are a million places to go to in New York so Josh and I definitely try to make our rounds.

What are some of your favorite restaurants?

Brunson: One of my favorite restaurants is Catch. I also love Sugarfish and sushi in general.

Hart: JB, what's the spot that we went to before the Rangers game the other night that was fire?

Brunson: BOND ST!

Are there any public basketball courts that you like to play on?

Brunson: Josh can't play outside, his knees won't allow it.

Hart: My knees will crumble!

Brunson: I've been to Dyckman Park. Actually, the other day I was at a court in Queens for the New York vs. New York tournament. I love going to watch and just being part of the New York culture.

How does New York as a setting add to your podcast?

Brunson: It's definitely a factor. I think people get to see us outside of our comfort zones. Actually, in our comfort zones. We're just sitting back talking about whatever.

Hart: Our podcast is our genuine selves and it gives off this New York kind of vibe. We say what is on our minds whether you like it or not. It's a fun way for us to thank the New York fans and show them some love and appreciation.