New Yorkers eat lunch at their desks more often than any other city

The sad desk salad appears to be alive and well in New York offices.

In some great news for Just Salad and other fast casual to-go restaurants with mildly depressing names, Time Out’s 2018 City Index survey has revealed that New Yorkers eat lunch at their desks more than any other American city at 39 times a year.

The survey questioned thousands of people across 32 different Time Out cities about what they really thought about their hometowns—from their sex lives and nightlife habits to their opinions about local neighborhoods.

The global questionnaire also revealed that we have more food delivered than people in any other city, with 62 percent of locals doing so on a weekly basis. So it looks like midtown delivery workers have some pretty solid job security.

