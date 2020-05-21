Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right New Yorkers share remarkable images of the city as it slowly prepares to reopen
bikes
Image: Courtesy @justinallengreen

New Yorkers share remarkable images of the city as it slowly prepares to reopen

Snapshots of a city under lockdown

By Will Gleason Posted: Thursday May 21 2020, 6:09pm
Advertising

For the last few weeks, we've asked you to share some of the most arresting images that you've captured in New York during these unprecedented times. From startling signage to barren streets to ubiquitous face masks, you've shared some really striking snapshots of a city on pause. Each photo has been a powerful entry point into New Yorkers' personal experiences during this oddly communal time of isolation.

See some of our favorites from the last week below, and share your view of the locked down city with us using the hashtag #YourLockdownLife for the remainder of the time New York remains shutdown.

View this post on Instagram

🗽

A post shared by Kat Griffin Photography-NYC (@katgriffinphotography) on

View this post on Instagram

As a lifelong Brownstone Brooklynite, I am so proud to see how our neighborhood has metaphorically bonded together—like so many others. #StoopStories is actually a resurrected documentary project from over 10 years ago. Through these #familyportraits, I’m happy to bring a tiny bit of joy to #BoCoCaFamilies who are safely staying at home while I get my solo walks in. Thanks to the originators of the larger movement, @carasoulia and @findingforty in Needham, MA for for inspiration! // @thefrontstepsproject #thefrontstepsprojectbrooklyn . . To schedule a social distance stoop shoot >> link in bio. Please follow @stoop.stories . . . . . . . . #frontstepsproject #thefrontstepsproject #frontporchproject #stoop_stories #stooplife #stoops #stoopsofbklyn #stoopsofbrooklyn #mystoop #stoopsandsidewalks #brownstonebrooklyn #brooklynbrownstone #brownstone #brownstoner #bkliving #spreadloveitsthebrooklynway #essentialworkers #stoopshoot #sociallydistantinbrooklyn #savebrooklyn #covid19relief #brooklynfamilyphotographer #BoCoCaMoms #bococaparents #yourlockdownlife #covidstoriesnyc

A post shared by Stoop Stories (@stoop.stories) on

View this post on Instagram

A series of murals by the talented Brazilian artist @kobrastreetart. Which one is your favorite?

A post shared by Adrian (@adrian.globe.trekker) on

Most popular on Time Out

- Are NYC beaches open? Here’s what you can and can’t do on New York beaches
- Iconic NYC steakhouse Peter Luger debuts delivery for the first time ever
- This Queens restaurant is offering drag queen delivery for an extra fee
- The Chrysler building is finally getting an observation deck
- Watch a subway car get blasted with UVC light to get disinfected

Share the story
Latest news
    More news
    Advertising