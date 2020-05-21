New Yorkers share remarkable images of the city as it slowly prepares to reopen

For the last few weeks, we've asked you to share some of the most arresting images that you've captured in New York during these unprecedented times. From startling signage to barren streets to ubiquitous face masks, you've shared some really striking snapshots of a city on pause. Each photo has been a powerful entry point into New Yorkers' personal experiences during this oddly communal time of isolation.

See some of our favorites from the last week below, and share your view of the locked down city with us using the hashtag #YourLockdownLife for the remainder of the time New York remains shutdown.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ Hang in there NYC #NYPhotography#NYC#NewYork#Photography#Photooftheday#Photographer#Love#Instagood#Follow#ILoveNYC#ConcreteJungle#Manhattan#TheBigApple#NuevaYork#NewYorkCityFeelings#newyorkgram#explorenyc#ig_nycity#icapturenyc#icapture_nyc#newyorklife#instadaily#instapic#photo#newyork_ig#instagram#timeoutnewyork#seeyourcity #yourlockdownlife#timeoutnewyork A post shared by Nycthroughmylens 🍎📷 (@nycthroughmylens) on May 16, 2020 at 8:47am PDT

View this post on Instagram 🗽 A post shared by Kat Griffin Photography-NYC (@katgriffinphotography) on Apr 8, 2020 at 3:39pm PDT

View this post on Instagram #nycgo#coronavirus#thankyoufirstresponders#nycphotographer#moments_in_photography#instagood#mysecretnyc#nyc#streetphotography#documentaryphotography#newyork_ig#Ilovenewyork#newyorkcitylife#manhattan#nyclifeininstagram#what_i_saw_in_newyork#newyork_ig#thebigapple#nycprimeshot#SPiCollective#urbanstreetPhotogallery#newyorkinstagram#ig_newyorkcity#whatisawinnyc#newyorkcityfeelings#timeoutnewyork#usa#clickforourheroes#yourlockdownlife#bykdm A post shared by KDM (@by_kdm) on May 11, 2020 at 6:11pm PDT

Most popular on Time Out

- Are NYC beaches open? Here’s what you can and can’t do on New York beaches

- Iconic NYC steakhouse Peter Luger debuts delivery for the first time ever

- This Queens restaurant is offering drag queen delivery for an extra fee

- The Chrysler building is finally getting an observation deck

- Watch a subway car get blasted with UVC light to get disinfected

Share the story