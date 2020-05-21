New Yorkers share remarkable images of the city as it slowly prepares to reopen
Snapshots of a city under lockdown
For the last few weeks, we've asked you to share some of the most arresting images that you've captured in New York during these unprecedented times. From startling signage to barren streets to ubiquitous face masks, you've shared some really striking snapshots of a city on pause. Each photo has been a powerful entry point into New Yorkers' personal experiences during this oddly communal time of isolation.
See some of our favorites from the last week below, and share your view of the locked down city with us using the hashtag #YourLockdownLife for the remainder of the time New York remains shutdown.
New Yorkers x covid times (2/3) #wearyourmask
And you? What are you missing the most? For me, that would be the ability to plan anything short or middle term basically with accuracy. 05.15.20 @gramercytavern
🚲 🚲 🚲 🚲 𝟺 𝘽𝙄𝙆𝙀𝙎 𝙊𝙉 𝟺𝟸𝙉𝘿.
❤️ Hang in there NYC
As a lifelong Brownstone Brooklynite, I am so proud to see how our neighborhood has metaphorically bonded together—like so many others. #StoopStories is actually a resurrected documentary project from over 10 years ago. Through these #familyportraits, I'm happy to bring a tiny bit of joy to #BoCoCaFamilies who are safely staying at home while I get my solo walks in. Thanks to the originators of the larger movement, @carasoulia and @findingforty in Needham, MA for for inspiration! // @thefrontstepsproject #thefrontstepsprojectbrooklyn
Shabbat stroll ... front and back 😷 05.02.20
#nycgo#coronavirus#thankyoufirstresponders#nycphotographer#moments_in_photography#instagood#mysecretnyc#nyc#streetphotography#documentaryphotography#newyork_ig#Ilovenewyork#newyorkcitylife#manhattan#nyclifeininstagram#what_i_saw_in_newyork#newyork_ig#thebigapple#nycprimeshot#SPiCollective#urbanstreetPhotogallery#newyorkinstagram#ig_newyorkcity#whatisawinnyc#newyorkcityfeelings#timeoutnewyork#usa#clickforourheroes#yourlockdownlife#bykdm
Going to be reposting some relevant old favorites over the next few weeks until I can get out and shoot again. I apologize for the redundancy, but perhaps they can be viewed in a new light with all that's been going on. Chin up everyone.
New York City on pause #besmartstay6feetapart #gantryplazastatepark
A series of murals by the talented Brazilian artist @kobrastreetart. Which one is your favorite?
