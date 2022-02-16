New York City mayor Eric Adams really wants you to get vaccinated. The politician announced that all New Yorkers who get their booster shots at a SOMOS vaccination site or a city-run one by the end of February will receive $100 in cash to be spent on a pre-paid card by March 31.

The effort is a continuation of a program that was launched by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2021, by which folks who got their first vaccine and their boosters were eligible to receive the money. Although New Yorkers who are getting their first jabs are still receiving the cash, the incentive related to the third shot expired on December 31. It's now available once more.

"Protect yourself and those around you and make some money while you’re at it," Adams said in an official statement announcing the news. "I also encourage New Yorkers thinking about how to spend their $100 to buy from our small businesses. They have kept New York City running throughout the pandemic and are the backbone of so many communities." Mr. Mayor, we couldn't agree with you more! To that intent, check out our very own #LoveLocal campaign, aimed at supporting the independent businesses at the heart of NYC.

The idea to offer New Yorkers incentives to get vaccinated has dominated the news for months. In addition to the cash bonuses, in the past, the city has offered those willing to get vaxxed free tickets to top attractions and even the chance to win a whopping $5 million. This one restaurant was even giving out free pasta to all those who got vaccinated back in August!

So... what will you be doing with that extra cash?