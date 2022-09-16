New Yorkers will soon be able to take a new non-stop flight from Newark to Dubai

It's a super-long trip but it's certainly worth the effort: the first-ever direct flight from Newark to Dubai, a 14-hour-long affair, will officially launch on March 25, 2023.

The offering is a partnership between United Airlines and Emirates, connecting Newark Liberty International Airport and Dubai International Airport. The 6,852-mile flight will depart New Jersey at 10:15pm and land in the United Arab Emirates at 7:30pm the next day. The return flight, on the other hand, will leave Dubai at 2:15am and arrive that same day in Newark at 9:05am.

Passengers will board a Boeing 777-200ER plane with 276 seats at many different price points, including 50 business class seats, 24 premium economy ones, 46 extra leg-room economy options and 156 regular economy seats.

The news follows a slew of updates that have delighted would-be travelers all across the New York area. Starting this December, for example, folks will be able to fly direct to Paris from Newark on Air France. United Airlines also relatively recently debuted a slew of nonstop flights from New York City to major European destinations, including Nice in France, Bergen in Norway and Tenerife in Spain.

It's clearly a great time to book a nice trip abroad!