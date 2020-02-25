Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Nutella pop-up comes to Grand Central Terminal for National Pancake Day
Nutella pop-up comes to Grand Central Terminal for National Pancake Day

By Bao Ong Posted: Tuesday February 25 2020, 9:02am

Photography: Ferrero North America

There are countless pancakes on the menus of the best breakfast restaurants and best brunch menus in NYC. Some of the best pancakes are dusted in powdered sugar, topped with sweet strawberries and drenched in French butter, but we have yet to find one with Nutella.

In honor of National Pancake Day, which is on February 25th, everyone’s favorite hazelnut spread brand will throw a Nutella Syrup Swap Shop on February 29th from 9am-4pm at Grand Central Terminal inside Vanderbilt Hall.

You’ll get free fluffy pancakes slathered in the chocolate-y treat and a complimentary 13-ounce jar of Nutella when you bring a bottle of syrup, opened or unopened. The family-friendly event includes the Dancakes team performing pancake art, staging for your social media pics and an area for kkids to dig into their breakfast. 

The event coincides with the brand launching a feature with Amazon’s Alexa, where you can access recipes for pancakes and waffles. Move over syrup!

