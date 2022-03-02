Looking for where to eat breakfast in NYC? For those of us who seem to be rushing around in the morning, the best breakfast in NYC might be just a bagel and coffee. But breakfast is the most important meal of the day, right? So for something more substantial, New York offers plenty of options for a hearty or healthy breakfast to get you going.

These breakfast spots will fuel your day in a wide range of styles. You’ll find traditional diner fare, juices and egg sandwiches on this list, but also some more out of the ordinary options like Malaysian or Japanese breakfasts. Mix it up a bit and try natto on toast for your morning meal! And don’t just aim for takeout—these breakfast restaurants offer excellent food as well as a comfortable setting for you to enjoy and fully wake up. (If you're just looking for something on-the-go, we've got a list of the best breakfast sandwiches in NYC, as well.)

For those weekend mornings (well, let’s be honest — late mornings) when you’re looking for a long, leisurely meal, we have you covered with our list of the best brunches in NYC. Biscuits and bottomless mimosas are one of the best ways to recover from a night out or fuel up for another one, but for a straightforward, tasty start to the day, these are the best breakfasts in New York.

