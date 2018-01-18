NYC chefs to roast a whole pig during a cook-off this weekend

Before I fill you in on the pork-based food festival going down this weekend, let us take a moment and pray that my strictly-kosher family never sees this post.

Anyway, this Sunday, January 21 sees the launch of the touring Cochon555 event, which brings top chefs together to cook ethically-sourced pork for your pleasure. Five heritage pigs will be offered up in endlessly delicious ways by chefs from La Esquina, Landmarc, Temple Court, Pig Beach, Jams by Jonathan Waxman and White Gold Butchers. Beyond the 1,500 pounds of swine, you'll also be able to dine on cheese, Italian bites, beers and wines from Antica Napa Valley throughout the day.

The event goes down at Second Floor from 5–7:30pm at 849 6th Ave. Admission is $130 per ticket, or you can opt in for the $200 VIP ticket, which grants you entry an hour early.

Pace yourself!

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.