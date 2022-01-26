NYC could be getting a massive snowstorm this weekend

Plus, five ways you can do to have fun in the snow.

This is it, folks! We're officially in the dead of winter, when every week there's a threat of snow and going out requires a little bit (ok, a lot) of extra preparation.

This weekend, Meteorologists are expecting a powerful Nor'easter to hit NYC with the potential for heavy snowfall.

The National Weather Service says there will be a 30 percent chance of snow after 8am, continuing into the night after 8pm, bringing about 1 to 3 inches of accumulation. On Saturday, NWS says snow is likely before 2pm and again before 2am. Temperatures will be below freezing, so it's likely to stick.

New York Metro Weather, our favorite weather social media account, says there's a lot we don't know about the storm that could impact just how badly we're hit. If the storm forms and tracks close to the coast, impacts will be greater. If it swings out to the ocean instead, it won't be nearly as powerful here.

A powerful Nor'easter is expected to develop this weekend, and it could bring significant winter weather to parts of the area. Uncertainty is still high, but we hope to get a better idea of the storms track and strength by tonight. pic.twitter.com/xX0PSybxoD — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) January 26, 2022

In the case that we do get pounded by the snowstorm, we have everything you need to make the most of it: