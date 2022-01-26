New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
snow
Photograph: Shutterstock

NYC could be getting a massive snowstorm this weekend

Plus, five ways you can do to have fun in the snow.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

This is it, folks! We're officially in the dead of winter, when every week there's a threat of snow and going out requires a little bit (ok, a lot) of extra preparation.

This weekend, Meteorologists are expecting a powerful Nor'easter to hit NYC with the potential for heavy snowfall. 

The National Weather Service says there will be a 30 percent chance of snow after 8am, continuing into the night after 8pm, bringing about 1 to 3 inches of accumulation. On Saturday, NWS says snow is likely before 2pm and again before 2am. Temperatures will be below freezing, so it's likely to stick.

New York Metro Weather, our favorite weather social media account, says there's a lot we don't know about the storm that could impact just how badly we're hit. If the storm forms and tracks close to the coast, impacts will be greater. If it swings out to the ocean instead, it won't be nearly as powerful here.

In the case that we do get pounded by the snowstorm, we have everything you need to make the most of it:

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Winter

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.