NYC drag queens are throwing their own Snatch Game next week

Bianca Del Rio. Bob the Drag Queen. Sasha Velour. NYC drag queens have always had an outsized influence on RuPaul's Drag Race, which seems to expand with every season (three queens of season nine's top five are locals). The reason our divas work so well on the Olympics of Drag is because NYC is already its own drag race—you have to be at the top of your game if you want to work seven nights a week among contemporary icons like Horrorchata, Marti Gould Cummings and Untitled Queen.

So it's pretty much guaranteed that the competition will be tight at Lady Liberty: Snatch Game on Friday, February 16. The popular drag pageant goes full-celeb for this edition, with a $1,000 prize package (including a hefty lump sum of makeup from Dermablend Pro) for the winning queen. Shade: Queens of NYC star and Time Out favorite Brita Filter co-hosts with last season's Lady Liberty (and recent performer on The Voice) Rosé. Between the two of them, there's enough Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Idina Menzel and Moana impressions to keep the night going for hours. Here's the lineup so far:

Ari Kiki as Selena

Jackie Cox as Fran Drescher

Christopher Palu as Liza Minelli

Poppy as Joan of Arc

Zarria as Tiffany Haddish

Lemon as Paris Hilton

Miz. Diamond Wigfall as Britney Spears

Cory as Tilda Swinton

Chola Spears as Janis Joplin



Lady Liberty: Snatch Game is at Ace Hotel's Liberty Hall on Friday, February 16 at 9pm, with a $5 cover.

And can we please get a halfway-decent Nancy Grace impression already?

