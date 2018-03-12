NYC is expecting its third nor’easter in 10 days

New York is expected to get hit with its third nor’easter in 10 days on Monday night, leaving locals wondering when (or if) this godforsaken winter will finally end.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the city from 8pm Monday evening to noon on Tuesday, with two to four inches of snow forecasted to accumulate during that stretch. The storm will lead to slippery road conditions and low visibility on Tuesday, and—once again—threatens to turn the five boroughs into a cold, miserable hellscape.

The snow comes less than a week after damage from another snowstorm left hundreds of thousands of people in the areas surrounding New York City without power. While this week’s nor’eater isn’t as menacing as its predecessors, it does run the risk of compounding the infrastructure damage that crippled parts of Westchester and other upstate areas over the past week and a half.

What’s more, New Yorkers are coming off a weekend in which they lost an hour of sleep to Daylight Saving Time, leaving millions of groggy-eyed locals unable to comprehend why the universe is so unforgiving on Monday morning.

There is at least a small sliver of hope on the horizon, as the first official day of spring comes on Tuesday, March 20.

