NYC is expecting up to four inches of snow this weekend

Say goodbye to the unseasonably warm weather, New York. The city is expected to get its first snow of the fall this weekend. (Yes, it’s technically still fall.)

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 6am Saturday to 1am Sunday. The agency is projecting total snow accumulations of two to four inches, which isn’t exactly a light dusting. The advisory says that the bulk of the accumulation will occur Saturday morning into the evening, and residents should be prepared for reduced visibilities and hazardous road conditions.

The last time New York saw that kind of snowfall was in March when winter storm Stella was projected to dump two feet of snow onto the city, prompting Governor Andrew Cuomo to announce a state of emergency statewide and shut down above-ground subway service. The city ended up getting just four to eight inches, as the storm tried and failed to be a blizzard.

