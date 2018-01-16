NYC is getting another blanket of snow this week

After an unseasonably warm weekend in New York City, the weather gods are back to their old tricks.

The National Weather Service is forecasting that Gotham will get hit with three to five inches of snow starting Tuesday evening and continuing into Wednesday. The agency issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Manhattan and the Bronx on Tuesday morning, which will be in effect from midnight through 6pm Wednesday. Visibility is expected be limited during that stretch, and road conditions are projected to be nothing short of miserable.

The snow will be followed by another blast of cold, as temperatures are forecasted to dip back into the low 20s on Wednesday and Thursday nights. But the NWS's projections aren't all bad news—temperatures are expected to pop back up into the 40s on Saturday, offering a brief refuge from the bitter cold and a whole mess of slush puddles to boot.

