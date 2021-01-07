NYC is having its first-ever Restaurant Week To Go this winter

In happier 2021 news, one of our favorite local traditions is back. NYC & Company's NYC Restaurant Week returns this winter in a special new format: Running from January 25-31 (with an optional extension from February 1-7), Restaurant Week To Go will focus on great takeout and delivery options across all five boroughs.



Local restaurants are invited to participate cost-free in the program, which will highlight a broad range of venues, from fine-dining stalwarts to casual pop-in spots. Participating restos like Gramercy Tavern, RedFarm, and Bar Boulud have already been announced.



Each eatery will offer an entrée with at least one side dish for lunch or dinner at $20.21 a meal, to commemorate the new year. (Note: Tax, delivery fees and gratuity are not included in the meal price.) MasterCard holders have an extra incentive: The company is sponsoring the program, so diners who use their MasterCard will receive a $10 rebate for all orders.

“Even though we are still in the middle of this pandemic, it has never been more important to support the extraordinary restaurant industry that has long made New York City a dining capital and sustained the careers of countless families," says NYC & Company President Fred Dixon in a press release. "We invite New Yorkers to go ‘All In’ by ordering in or taking out during NYC Restaurant Week To Go."

