dating
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman

NYC is one of the top cities for dating in the U.S.

Eventbrite says it’s No. 2 based on the percentage of dating events.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Ask anyone and they’ll tell you that dating in NYC is kind of crazy. After all, we have countless TV shows about it (Sex and the City, How I Met Your Mother and recently, Dating & New York) and how it’s extremely tricky (read: soul-sucking and nightmarish … but exciting). The city has quite a few issues when it comes to its dating scene.

But, it turns out that, according to Eventbrite, NYC is actually the second-best city in the U.S. to date based on its data.

RECOMMENDED: Valentine’s Day in NYC guide

NYC landed at No. 1 behind Boston because it had over 1,000 dating events over the last year, plus, Eventbrite has also seen a 53% increase in third-party searches related to Valentine’s Day events so far this year, compared to last. That means that people are “eager” to find the best events to spend the holiday with their loved ones.

Philly, Denver and Seattle also made the top list at spots 3,4 and 5, respectively. Las Vegas was named the worst city for dating.

At least we’re not that bad?

Either way, Eventbrite has its own NYC Valentine’s Day Collection, which includes the following events:

If those don’t suit you, check out our Best Valentine’s Date ideas and the Best Things to Do for Valentine’s in NYC.

