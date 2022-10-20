New York
Timeout

Village Halloween Parade 1112
Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

NYC is the best city for vampires

Someone actually analyzed which cities would be good for blood-sucking vampires.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Dracula, Edward Cullen and Lestat de Lioncourt would love New York City, according to this new study from LawnLove.com.

According to the site, NYC is apparently the ideal city for vampires because it would have the most potential victims, the most slaughterhouses and the most vampire groups in the U.S. (maybe the Staten Island vampires from What We Do in the Shadows were onto something).

It also has a subway system that runs 24/7 and a “come as you are” vibe that allows vampires to easily blend right in. All of this puts NYC at No. 1 in Lawn Love’s ranking of the best cities for vampires. Chicago is No. 2 and Seattle is (No. 13)—because they have “plenty of fresh blood, nightlife options and casket suppliers.”

To come up with their ranking, the company looked at cities with plenty of warm bodies, blood centers, and “vampire-friendly” dwellings, that is, casket suppliers and homes with basements. They also even considered deterrents like garlic festivals and sunshine, as well as community and entertainment factors, such as vampire groups, nightlife options, and vampire tours. 

Love Lawn Best Vampire Cities
Chart: courtesy of LoveLawn.com

While this might be silly to you, NYC has some history with “vampires.” In the 1870s, people used to drink blood collected from slaughterhouses, especially the one on 34th Street by the Hudson River. They’d drink cups of blood, collected straight from the necks of freshly slaughtered steers, according to OZY.com. (They believed the blood could treat all kinds of diseases).

If that sounds spooky to you and you want to explore more haunting history, check out our haunted walking tours of the West Village and horror movie filming locations.

