These are six of the scariest horror movie locations in NYC

There are a ton of ways to celebrate Halloween in New York City, from attending the Village Halloween Parade to taking down a few drinks at the best Halloween bars and even spending some time at the transformed Museum of Ice Cream (a spooky wonderland throughout the month of October!), New Yorkers know how to make the holiday memorable each year.

This time around, though, we've got another activity to tack onto your October to-do list, one that makes use of New York City as the ideal setting for all things terror: a self-guided tour of the scariest, most petrifying horror movie locations in NYC.

We reached out to the folks at the sightseeing tour agency On Location Tours to ask for their picks of the most popular eerie destinations as seen across film productions throughout the years. To discover some more of them and take a self-guided tour, click right here. On that same page, you can also opt to sign up for a private tour led by one of the company's experts.

Below, check out some of their selections. Fair warning: you might want to ask someone to tag along with you on this frightening journey.