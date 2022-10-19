New York
Spooky alley
Photograph: Shutterstock

These are six of the scariest horror movie locations in NYC

Take a horror-filled, self-guided tour around town, if you dare.

Anna Rahmanan
There are a ton of ways to celebrate Halloween in New York City, from attending the Village Halloween Parade to taking down a few drinks at the best Halloween bars and even spending some time at the transformed Museum of Ice Cream (a spooky wonderland throughout the month of October!), New Yorkers know how to make the holiday memorable each year.

This time around, though, we've got another activity to tack onto your October to-do list, one that makes use of New York City as the ideal setting for all things terror: a self-guided tour of the scariest, most petrifying horror movie locations in NYC.

We reached out to the folks at the sightseeing tour agency On Location Tours to ask for their picks of the most popular eerie destinations as seen across film productions throughout the years. To discover some more of them and take a self-guided tour, click right here. On that same page, you can also opt to sign up for a private tour led by one of the company's experts. 

Below, check out some of their selections. Fair warning: you might want to ask someone to tag along with you on this frightening journey.

The spookiest horror movie locations in NYC

The Dakota
Photograph: Courtesy of On Location Tours

The Dakota

The Dakota building on Manhattan's Upper West Side was renamed The Bramford for the 1968 horror film Rosemary's Baby. Rumor has it that this building is actually haunted in real life!

 1 West 72nd Street

Tavern on the Green
Photograph: Courtesy of On Location Tours

Tavern on the Green

Tavern on the Green is famously known for being featured in the “terror dog” chase scene in Ghostbusters. Just the thought of it makes us shiver.

67th Street and Central Park West

Greyshot Arch in Central Park
Photograph: Courtesy of On Location Tours

Greyshot Arch in Central Park

Greyshot Arch in Central Park West is the bridge where Rob and Beth shelter at the end of the monster/disaster film Cloverfield, right before the city gets destroyed. To be quite honest, it feels eerie and scary without even associating it to the movie.

West 61st Street and Central Park West

Ghostbuster’s Spook Central
Photograph: Courtesy of On Location Tours

Ghostbuster’s Spook Central

This building is better known as “Spook Central” and Dana Barrett’s apartment on Ghostbusters. It is a 20-story high brick art-deco apartment building that is sure to give you the chills, especially if walking by it late at night.

55 Central Park West

The Belnord
Photograph: Courtesy of On Location Tours

The Belnord

The Belnord condominium complex was fictitiously named The Arconia in the quirky Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. This is where most of the mystery-solving—and the actual mysteries!—takes place.

225 West 86th Street

The Prasada
Photograph: Courtesy of On Location Tours

The Prasada

The Prasada is a luxury apartment building that was featured in Three Men and a BabyIn the scene when Jack is introducing his mother to the baby for the first time, the audience sees a “ghost boy” appear in the window behind the sheer curtains. What do you believe?

50 Central Park West

Use our map to find these horror movie locations

