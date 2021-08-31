NYC is the No. 1 destination on Airbnb this fall

So many people have booked Airbnb stays in New York City for the fall that the rental website says it's the top trending destination in the U.S. right now.

Airbnb guests are booking longer weekend stays in cities known for their fall foliage and activities, in fact, U.S. searches for both large and mid-sized cities make up about a third of all searches on Airbnb each for fall.

1. New York, NY 2. Chicago, IL 3. Boston, MA 4. Washington, DC 5. Cincinnati, OH 6. Charlotte, NC 7. Minneapolis, MN 8. Berkshires, MA 9. Denver, CO 10. Newport, RI

These cities are also the most popular places to stay for trips that are 28 nights or longer with 60 percent of long-term nights booked. As you might expect, longer stays are still trending since remote work is continuing this fall. These types of longer trips (3-4 days) are up 70 percent from Q2 2019 to Q2 2021.

"It’s clear Airbnb guests are playing a big part in New York City’s tourism recovery and driving economic impact in all five boroughs," the website notes.

NYC & Company has predicted that 36.1 million people will visit New York City in 2021. This summer alone, 10 million people were projected to visit the city, and since the quarantine requirement for domestic travelers was lifted on April 1, New York City’s hotel demand has steadily risen from 338,367 rooms for the week ending April 3 to 457,568 rooms for the week ending June 19, a 35 percent percent increase.

Airbnb says guests are particularly wanderlusting for places with autumnal colors—from picturesque Northeast cities full of fall activities to Midwestern leaf-peeping destinations.

