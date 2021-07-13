Stay in a modern Tribeca loft, chic Brooklyn brownstone or another one of the best Airbnbs in New York City

For someplace to stay with a little more character than the typical hotel, book one of the best Airbnbs in New York City. This list includes something for every budget and neighborhood, from Brooklyn Airbnbs to modern Tribeca lofts. Not to mention every sense of style, ranging from sleek minimalism to boho chic to mid-century modern. Whether you’re a first-time visitor coming to town to see all the top New York attractions or a lifelong city dweller in need of a relaxing staycation, one of the coolest Airbnbs in New York City would make an ideal crashpad.

Note: please check the latest travel guidance before booking your trip

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best hotels in NYC

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.