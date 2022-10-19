This pad in the Bronx is stylish, spacious, and great for larger groups. Sleeping up to eight guests, it's great for families and girls' trips alike. The three-bedroom property gives you a little rest and relaxation out of the NYC buzz while allowing you to travel back into the thick of it whenever you please. There is a well-equipped living room and kitchen, as well as an office space with a hammock that's perfect for summertime lounging. As for the neighborhood? It's very community-led, so you'll feel like a real native. The owners are even open to having dogs stay with you.
While there are more than enough fabulous hotels in New York, staying at an Airbnb has become a popular option for visitors to the city. Whether you’re looking for a wallet-friendly find or you want to experience the city like a local, there's plenty to choose from.
Feel like a real New Yorker by chatting with neighbors rather than concierges, picking up late-night cheap eats instead of room service, and immersing yourself in what it truly means to live in the Big Apple. Just be sure to get a good night’s sleep so you can explore all the best New York attractions and dine at the best restaurants in the city from your trusty base at one of our five favorite Airbnbs.
