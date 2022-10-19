While there are more than enough fabulous hotels in New York, staying at an Airbnb has become a popular option for visitors to the city. Whether you’re looking for a wallet-friendly find or you want to experience the city like a local, there's plenty to choose from.

Feel like a real New Yorker by chatting with neighbors rather than concierges, picking up late-night cheap eats instead of room service, and immersing yourself in what it truly means to live in the Big Apple. Just be sure to get a good night’s sleep so you can explore all the best New York attractions and dine at the best restaurants in the city from your trusty base at one of our five favorite Airbnbs.

