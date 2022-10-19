New York
Timeout

Massive NYC loft with 360 views of the Lower East Side
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

Five of the best Airbnbs in New York City

Experience Gotham in a Brooklyn brownstone or a West Village townhouse with these Airbnbs in New York.

Written by
Dan Q Dao
Contributors
Danielle Goldstein
,
Rhys Thomas
&
Georgia Evans
While there are more than enough fabulous hotels in New York, staying at an Airbnb has become a popular option for visitors to the city. Whether you’re looking for a wallet-friendly find or you want to experience the city like a local, there's plenty to choose from.

Feel like a real New Yorker by chatting with neighbors rather than concierges, picking up late-night cheap eats instead of room service, and immersing yourself in what it truly means to live in the Big Apple. Just be sure to get a good night’s sleep so you can explore all the best New York attractions and dine at the best restaurants in the city from your trusty base at one of our five favorite Airbnbs.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

The best Airbnb New York rentals

Spacious home in the Bronx
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

1. Spacious home in the Bronx

This pad in the Bronx is stylish, spacious, and great for larger groups. Sleeping up to eight guests, it's great for families and girls' trips alike. The three-bedroom property gives you a little rest and relaxation out of the NYC buzz while allowing you to travel back into the thick of it whenever you please. There is a well-equipped living room and kitchen, as well as an office space with a hammock that's perfect for summertime lounging. As for the neighborhood? It's very community-led, so you'll feel like a real native. The owners are even open to having dogs stay with you. 

Cottage on Staten Island
Photo: Airbnb

2. Cottage on Staten Island

Here's one thing you don't often get from city living—an entire house with parking. Sweet Pea Cottage is an adorable little two-bed (second bed on mezzanine floor) that sleeps four and is absolutely brimming with character. There's even a little gated front yard to enjoy in the warmer months. Believe it or not, there is plenty to do on Staten Island itself (the zoo, the beaches, the greenbelt…), but should you want to reach the mainland, midtown Manhattan is just 45 minutes and you can even take a free ferry there. If you're lucky, host Kathleen will leave you some freshly baked banana bread.

East Village artist’s home
Photo: Airbnb

3. East Village artist’s home

Manhattan’s East Village is known for being an artists’ neighborhood, so why not crash in the home of an actual artist? Furnished with a mix of designer furniture and family antiques, the (characteristically small) railroad apartment comes with a sunny kitchen and private bedroom. The furnishings are just as quirky and colorful as you'd want them to be, too. Built in the 19th century, mostly for immigrants, tenement homes like these are on the cozier side but offer authenticity and proximity to some of the city’s best attractions and restaurants.

Lower East Side loft with panoramic views
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

4. Lower East Side loft with panoramic views

If you’re willing to spend, this one-bedroom unit will run you up to $2,000 a night. But the truly unique loft, which has exposed brick walls and a whopping 30 windows, is an incredible (and large) space with 360-degree views of multiple landmarks including the Empire State Building, Brooklyn Bridge, and East River. In terms of interior design, you'll find cozy sofas, plush bean bags, and, through the stylish kitchen, a whopping king-sized bed. The common roof deck is a cherry on top. Plus, it's in the Lower East Side, so you've got plenty of things to do on your doorstep. 

Designer Soho loft
Photo: Airbnb

5. Designer Soho loft

If exposed beams and brick are on the wishlist, you're just like any other New Yorker. Luckily, you will find both here in a loft that straddles the border of Soho and Little Italy. This whole apartment will be yours, so make the most of the roomy kitchen area, eight-seater dining tables, and bedroom with a comfortable king-size bed. The neighborhood is buzzing with local shops, cafes, restaurants, and bars, so you needn't go far for an authentic experience. But if you fancy traveling a little, you have the East Village 10 minutes away and Tribeca 15 minutes away.

Looking for more places to stay in Brooklyn?

