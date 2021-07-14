The coolest Airbnb Brooklyn rentals you should check out
Brooklyn's best Airbnb homes offer a little luxury without the high price tag you'd typically fork out for a fancy hotel
Our shift into the era of the gig economy is official. These days, Airbnb is as authentically New York as the most iconic hotels, and these Airbnb homes in Brooklyn prove just that. Some may not be happy about the 21st-century changes, but for visitors looking to experience the city in a way that won’t break the bank, they’re a dream come true. You'll also save a bit of cash by staying in Brooklyn, as Airbnb homes on the other side of the East River are generally bigger and just a hop-skip away from the best New York attractions. So if you're looking for an awesome place to stay in NYC, start with our list of the coolest Airbnb stays in Brooklyn, from chic studios to artist lofts.
Best Airbnb Brooklyn homes you can rent
1. Classy studio in Bushwick
This full private studio really looks the part, and you see all that light? It's the real deal. Because although it's a basement spot it welcomes loads in throughout the day. It's had more than a lick of paint during the pandemic too, and benefits from a great location with J, L, and M trains within a very short walk.
2. Private studio with a balcony
Sure you get your own private studio here – plus a spacious bathroom, cute little kitchen, and all that fine-looking finery kitting the place out – but the real draw here is your very own balcony. What could be better than breathing in Brooklyn below early on a summer’s evening? If you want to explore you're in good shape, with Soho, Little Italy, Chinatown, Brooklyn Bridge – all within 20 minutes’ reach.
3. Park Slope getaway
A gorgeous alcove apartment in the heart of Brooklyn, with Manhattan on your doorstep – what more could you want? This place is bathed in light and the kitchen is full of high-spec bits and bobs but if you can't be bothered to cook (we hear you) then within a five-minute walk you've got some very decent dining options. It’s surprisingly quiet here, too.
4. Kooky two-bed loft
You can tell the owners of this place are creative... in fact, they're circus entertainers. But don't worry, there's no clowning around when it comes to hosting, it just means they've filled their (actually very spacious) apartment with loads of interesting knick-knacks. Book worm? Check out those shelves. Cinemaphile? Dig out the projector (with surround sound). Night owl? Williamsburg is within walking distance.
5. Airy loft apartment in Bushwick
This gorgeous loft is massive. And sure, a lot of that is down to the very high ceilings but still, it's big. It's got great links to the city (close to the Jefferson L stop) but there are a few very decent bars, cafes, gig venues and restaurants close by, too. The host gets some great reviews, too. Always important, right?
6. Cabin in the Sky
This gorgeous late nineteenth-century townhouse is right in the heart of historic Crown Heights and, well just look at it. Gloriously spacious, with flat-screens in each of the rooms (hey, Netflix), massive comfy beds and a killer location in the heart of one of Brooklyn’s best neighborhoods, there's nothing not to love about this place. Well, hold on. You are sharing the bedroom with other people but hey, that's no biggie right? Worth it, we think.
7. A room (and roof) in Crown Heights
Okay so let's be perfectly honest with you here: the room here is just okay. But no-frills is sometimes what you want and need right? The good news is it comes with an awesome little roof terrace and we can totally get behind the thought of sitting up there with a drink soaking up the sounds of the neighborhood down below. Also, Brooklyn sunsets: about as good as they get.
