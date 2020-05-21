NYC landmarks are lighting up green tonight for essential park workers

The city is going green tonight to honor its essential park workers—forestry, maintenance and programming staff, its parks ambassadors and enforcement patrol officers as well as urban park rangers.

At sunset, approximately 8:21pm, the Empire State Building, The Arsenal in Central Park, Washington Square Park Arch, Coney Island's Parachute Jump and the Bronx's Ranaqua, will all light up green. You'll be able to see photos of them and share a "thank you" of your own using the social media hashtag, #GoingGreenForParkies.

NYC Parks' buildings like The Arsenal and the Washington Square Arch will be lit through the end of June.

RECOMMENDED: The Bryant Park lawn was mowed into the shape of a heart

"More than ever, city parks and green spaces have proven to be critical infrastructure, places of refuge, and park workers have been on the frontlines keeping these sanctuaries of sanity open here in New York, across the country and around the world," NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver said in a statement. "In honor of the tremendous work they put in every day, we are proud to work with the Empire State Building to light New York City green in honor of parkies near and far!"

Today, join us in #GoingGreenforParkies! 💚Wear green to honor our park workers on the front line. Tonight, the @EmpireStateBldg, Washington Square Arch, and more will glow green in celebration! pic.twitter.com/rVvzo0abKE — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) May 21, 2020

Most popular on Time Out

- Are NYC beaches open? Here’s what you can and can’t do on New York beaches

- Iconic NYC steakhouse Peter Luger debuts delivery for the first time ever

- This Queens restaurant is offering drag queen delivery for an extra fee

- The Chrysler building is finally getting an observation deck

- Watch a subway car get blasted with UVC light to get disinfected

Share the story