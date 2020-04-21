The Bryant Park lawn was mowed into the shape of a heart

Over the past two months, New York has been expressing its love for the city's essential workers from enthusiastic claps each night at 7pm, to iconic NYC landmarks lit up in color.

Bryant Park has joined the bandwagon, transforming its beloved lawn into an artful tribute to all New Yorkers weathering the current tides, especially essential workers on the frontline.

A massive heart was mowed overnight into the gorgeous green space of the park for all to see.

"Thank you healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers. Thank you to everyone staying home, social distancing, and checking in on their neighbors," Bryant Park NYC wrote on Instagram.

The lawn's new pizzazz has the comment section of their post flooded with heartfelt notes: "So right for these days!" "Oh I didn’t think I could love this park more, yet here we are. Beautiful." One commenter even asked referring to the new heart, "Is this real or photoshop?"

The talented gardeners who worked through the night to get it done were Jordan Pascariello from @moeslawncare and Tim and TJ Baker from @baker_and_sons.

Bryant Park Corporation wrote in a statement about the transformation: "In a tribute to the perseverance of New Yorkers, Bryant Park, the city’s town square, created a large heart in its newly seeded 1.1-acre lawn overnight. The park recently completed the annual transition from ice skating rink to a lush green field. The lawn is expected to open as usual to the public in early May and will be in compliance with any social distancing regulations in effect."

While locals can't yet head to the park for entertainment and picnics on the lawn, you can still check out the lush park for yourself in realtime footage on Bryant Park's website.

