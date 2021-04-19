NYC museums and movie theaters will be able to welcome more visitors starting next Monday

Great news, folks: as vaccine rates go up and the number of reported COVID-19 cases go down, city- and state-wide restrictions keep loosening. Governor Andrew Cuomo just announced that, beginning next Monday (April 26), museums and zoos can start operating at 50% capacity while movie theaters can welcome back up to 33% of their audiences "with other safety precautions in place."

One more update: capacity for large indoor arenas will be raised to 25% starting May 19, which is right before the NBA playoffs.

The news comes just a few days after the politician announced that NYC restaurants and bars can now remain open until midnight and, just like that piece of information, this new one has elicited a slew of responses from New Yorkers on social media and beyond.

One Twitter user urges the Governor to "raise the capacity at Yankees Stadium to give the players a much needed kick in the backside" while another one asks Cuomo about the timeline on libraries re-opening for expanded service. One Rebecca Scott Wolfe, on the other hand, takes to the platform to pose one of the questions that still reigns supreme in our minds: BROADWAY?!?

Things are clearly looking up, which is even more exciting given the beautiful spring weather that's slowly creeping up on us. Speaking of: here are the very best things to do today and every day in New York.

